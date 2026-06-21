Juventus are actively exploring a deal that would see Nicolas Jackson arrive from Chelsea as part of the package that sends Andrea Cambiaso to Stamford Bridge, according to Gianluca Albanese, one of the most reliable voices on Continassa affairs. No advanced negotiations are underway, but a concrete framework involving cash plus Jackson – or Jackson on loan as a side component – is being examined by both clubs.

The Bianconeri have been fielding Chelsea enquiries over Cambiaso for some time, and Chelsea are now considered the leading candidates to sign the Italian international. Xabi Alonso, who took over at Stamford Bridge this summer, is understood to have long admired Cambiaso’s versatility at left-back and wing-back, and the club’s opening cash offer of €27–28m has been treated by Juventus only as a starting point – a significant distance from the €40–45m range that Manchester City and Liverpool were discussing earlier this year.

Jackson’s Status and the Deal’s Logic

Jackson, born in 2001, has just returned to Chelsea following a paid loan at Bayern Munich worth approximately €15m. Italian outlets describe him as firmly on Chelsea’s lista degli esuberi under Alonso, making his inclusion in a Cambiaso package a practical solution for both clubs: Chelsea reduce their wage burden and close the valuation gap, while Juventus take a relatively low-risk look at a physically imposing centre-forward who fits the No.9 profile they have been targeting for 2026–27.

Cambiaso’s contract runs to 2027, which gives Juventus the leverage to hold firm. Barcelona were also credited with interest and reportedly evaluated including Ronald Araújo in a player-plus-cash offer, though Chelsea’s position is currently stronger. With leadership at the club now settled following Giovanni Carnevali’s appointment as CEO, the direction of summer transfer strategy is becoming clearer.

Chelsea are expected to return with an improved proposal that formalises the Jackson-plus-cash structure. Whether Liverpool or City re-enter with a cleaner cash bid could still force Juventus to choose between a straightforward sale and the dual-outcome operation currently on the table.