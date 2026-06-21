Juventus have made contact with Paulo Dybala’s agent Carlos Novel to explore a potential return to Turin, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, as renewal talks between the Argentine and Roma hit an impasse.

Dybala’s current Roma deal expires on 30 June 2026, and discussions over an extension – structured on a 1+1 formula – have stalled. The player is demanding €3 million per season; Roma have offered €2.5 million, leaving a €0.5 million gap that neither side has yet bridged.

An Exploratory Move, Not a Formal Offer

Juventus’ contact with Novel has been exploratory in nature – a call to establish the financial parameters of a deal and gauge Dybala’s openness to a return – rather than any formal negotiation or proposal. The Bianconeri let Dybala leave on a free transfer in summer 2022 after then-CEO Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed the club would not renew his contract, ending a seven-year spell in Turin.

Gazzetta columnist Fabiana Della Valle reports that Dybala “wants to stay at Roma and is waiting for news from the Giallorossi, but is also examining other possibilities,” with the Juventus approach described as an “unexpected” development. Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini is said to regard Dybala as indispensable, and the player himself is understood to prioritise a Giallorossi renewal if the terms are right.

Pressure Tactic or Genuine Interest?

Italian coverage frames this primarily as a lever applied by Dybala’s entourage: the leak of Juventus’ interest is designed to push Roma into closing the salary gap rather than risk losing him to a direct rival. Several other clubs are also monitoring the situation, though none carries the same emotional charge as the club where he won five consecutive Scudetti.

Juventus’ own transfer architecture is shifting – with Giovanni Carnevali now installed as CEO and attacking reinforcements under consideration, as evidenced by ongoing talks over Randal Kolo Muani’s permanent deal. Whether Carnevali moves beyond an exploratory call to a concrete approach will depend largely on Roma’s next decision on the €0.5 million that currently separates Dybala from a stay in the capital.