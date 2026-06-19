Jonathan David wants to remain at Juventus for the 2026-27 season, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, that stance is already complicating the Bianconeri’s search for a new centre-forward this summer.

David joined Juventus on a free transfer from Lille in summer 2025, signing a five-year contract through June 2030 reportedly worth around €6m net per season plus bonuses. He turned down interest from Barcelona to move to Turin, and despite a debut campaign that has drawn mixed assessments, the 26-year-old is determined to prove his worth at the Continassa rather than move on after a single season. Possible destinations had been discussed for David as recently as earlier this month, underlining how fluid his situation has been behind the scenes.

The timing matters because Juventus are actively reviewing their attacking options. Dusan Vlahovic’s contract situation has been a long-running thread through the squad rebuild, and the club’s forward recruitment strategy hinges on clarity in that area. A player of David’s profile staying put limits the number of moves the club can make up front without overshooting the wage structure or squad balance.

Roma’s Greenwood Deadline

Elsewhere, Roma are working against a hard financial deadline on Mason Greenwood. Gazzetta reports that Marseille, under genuine financial pressure, may accept a fee of €50m including add-ons before June 30 for the ex-Manchester United winger. From July 1, a contractual clause activates that raises the asking price to €60m – a €10m increase for waiting a matter of days.

Roma’s incentive to move before the end of the month is therefore straightforward, though the club’s own financial constraints under Serie A’s sustainability rules mean finalising the structure of any deal before the accounting cut-off is as important as the gross figure. Whether the Giallorossi can complete the paperwork in time is the live question; if they cannot, the decision becomes whether Greenwood at €60m still represents viable business.