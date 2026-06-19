France vs Iraq | Group I, Matchday 2 | Monday 22 June 2026 | Kick-off: 17:00 local (22:00 BST) | Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia | Watch live: BBC / iPlayer

Group I standings after Matchday 1:

1. Norway — Played 1, Points 3, GD +3

2. France — Played 1, Points 3, GD +2

3. Senegal — Played 1, Points 0, GD -2

4. Iraq — Played 1, Points 0, GD -3

What’s at Stake

Both sides opened with contrasting Matchday 1 results that make this fixture pivotal for very different reasons. France, who beat Senegal 3-1, can effectively seal qualification to the knockout stage with a second straight win. Iraq, beaten 4-1 by Norway, are already in a precarious position and need at least a point here to keep their World Cup 2026 campaign alive. A second successive defeat would almost certainly end their hopes at the group stage for the second time in the country’s history.

Verdict

France are heavy favourites at 1/10 and the class gap between these sides is substantial, with Kylian Mbappe already on two goals in this tournament and a French attack that carved Senegal apart after the break. Back France to win and over 3.5 goals at evens, given Iraq conceded four against Norway and France scored three against a far more organised Senegal side.

France vs Iraq Match Preview

France arrive at Lincoln Financial Field as one of the most decorated nations in World Cup history, carrying two titles and a squad packed with elite club talent. Didier Deschamps’ side were not at their very best in the opener but showed enough attacking quality to put Senegal away, with Mbappe netting twice and Bradley Barcola adding a third. The expectation is that France will push for a big scoreline here to improve their goal difference heading into the final group game, with Norway looming as the likely Matchday 3 decider for top spot.

Iraq face an enormous challenge in only their second World Cup appearance, 40 years on from their debut at Mexico 1986 where they exited the group stage without a win. Manager Graham Arnold has brought some structure to the Lions of Mesopotamia since taking charge in 2025, but the 4-1 defeat to Norway exposed real defensive vulnerabilities. Iraq did show brief moments in that game, with Aymen Hussein grabbing a goal, but sustaining pressure against a French side of this quality for 90 minutes is a different proposition entirely.

The storyline here is not one of competitive tension but of what France can achieve and how Iraq might build on their historic return. A spirited defensive display or a well-taken counter-attacking goal would represent genuine progress for Arnold’s side, even in defeat. For France, a composed, clinical performance sets the tone before what is likely to be a more demanding group finale against Norway.

Team Form

France last five results:

– Senegal (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup)

– Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

– Ivory Coast (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

– Colombia (N): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

– Brazil (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

France’s tournament form shows a side that can be breached, as the friendly loss to Ivory Coast and a goal conceded against Senegal confirm, but their attacking output has been consistently high. Wins over Colombia and Brazil before the tournament indicated Deschamps had sharpened his squad into competitive shape, and the Senegal result underlined that quality when it mattered. Four wins from the last five across all competitions, including three goals in each of their two most recent outings, paints an encouraging picture ahead of this fixture.

Iraq last five results:

– Norway (H): Lost 1-4 (FIFA World Cup)

– Venezuela (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

– Spain (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

– Andorra (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

– Bolivia (N): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup Qualifying)

Iraq’s recent form reflects the steep step up in quality this World Cup represents. The creditable draw with Spain in preparation and the qualifying win over Bolivia showed capability against more modest opposition, but consecutive defeats to Venezuela and Norway in competitive and near-competitive situations confirm that Iraq struggle against sides operating at a high tempo. Their goal difference of minus three after one match already puts significant pressure on the remainder of the group stage.

France vs Iraq Head to Head

France and Iraq have no recorded meetings in their international histories, making this fixture a genuine first. With no head-to-head data to draw upon, bettors must rely entirely on current form, squad depth, and the quality gap between a two-time World Cup winner and a side making only their second World Cup appearance. The France vs Iraq head-to-head record starts here in Philadelphia on 22 June 2026.

Team News

France head into this match with no significant injury concerns reported within the squad. Deschamps has a full complement of attacking options at his disposal, with Mbappe fit and in form after his two-goal display against Senegal. The depth across the squad is considerable, with Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele offering wide threat, Marcus Thuram as an alternative focal point, and midfield options ranging from N’Golo Kante’s experience to the energy of Warren Zaire-Emery.

Iraq’s preparations have been shaped by the demands of acclimatising to tournament football at this level. The 4-1 defeat to Norway will have prompted Arnold to consider whether tactical adjustments are needed, and with senior goalkeeper Jalal Hassan having 101 caps behind him, there is at least experience in goal. Forward Aymen Hussein, with 94 caps and 33 international goals, remains Iraq’s most dangerous attacking outlet and scored against Norway, making him the focal point of any Iraq offensive threat.

There are no confirmed suspensions within either squad heading into Matchday 2, and both sides are expected to name strong starting elevens. France may rotate one or two positions given the scale of the task ahead, though with qualification not yet formally secured, Deschamps is unlikely to rest his key players entirely.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T. Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe (c), Barcola

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-4-2): J. Hassan; Sulaka, Doski, Younis, M. Younis; Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Amyn; Hussein (c), Al-Hamadi

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest that shapes this game is France’s front three against Iraq’s back four, and in particular how Iraq’s central defenders cope with the movement of Mbappe. The Real Madrid forward has scored twice already in this tournament and carries 56 international goals into this fixture. Iraq’s central defensive partnership showed clear vulnerabilities against Norway’s direct play, conceding four times. If Mbappe and Dembele operate in the channels rather than centrally, Iraq’s fullbacks will face an almost impossible dual task of tracking wide movement while maintaining defensive shape against one of the most technically complete forward lines at this World Cup.

Best Bets

Main Pick: France to Win @ 1/10

The odds reflect an insurmountable quality gap, and while 1/10 offers no standalone value, it anchors every combination and accumulator. France won 3-1 against a far more organised Senegal side and have attacking weapons across every area of the pitch. Iraq were beaten 4-1 by Norway in their opener and have no wins in their last two competitive fixtures. A France win is the most reliable leg available in this group stage.

Goals Market: Over 3.5 Goals @ 1/1

France scored three against Senegal and hit three in each of their previous two outings. Iraq conceded four against Norway and two against Venezuela in their pre-tournament friendly. Backing over 3.5 goals at evens represents genuine value given both the French attack’s output and Iraq’s defensive record across recent competitive matches. This is the recommended France vs Iraq best bet in the goals market.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappe to Score Anytime

Mbappe has netted twice in one World Cup match already in this tournament and carries 56 international goals across 98 caps. France’s offensive system channels the ball to him consistently, and Iraq’s defensive unit has shown it can be opened by pacey, direct forwards. He is the standout France vs Iraq pick in any scorer market.

Additional Pick: France to Win and Over 3.5 Goals Combined

The most coherent France vs Iraq bet builder combination pairs the match result with the goals line. France’s attacking quality and Iraq’s recent defensive record make a high-scoring French win the most likely outcome. With the totals line set at 3.5, backing the combined outcome captures both the result and the expected scoring volume in a single selection.

Odds Across Operators

The best available France vs Iraq betting odds from leading operators heading into Matchday 2:

France Win — 1/10

Draw — 11/1

Iraq Win — 30/1

Over 3.5 Goals — 1/1

Under 3.5 Goals — 10/11

France are priced at 4/1 to win the World Cup outright among the leading operators, reflecting their standing as genuine contenders heading into the knockout stage. Iraq are available at 2500/1 for the tournament.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

France vs Iraq is live in the United Kingdom on BBC and available to stream for free via BBC iPlayer. Kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia is at 17:00 local time, which is 22:00 BST. The match is also broadcast across multiple international markets including ITV and BBC in the UK, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, and Fox and Telemundo in the USA.

How to Bet

For those looking to place a wager on this match, the following steps cover the process from account setup to settlement:

Compare the best available prices across leading operators before placing any bet. Create or log in to your betting account and complete any required identity verification. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section and find Group I, Matchday 2. Select France vs Iraq and choose your preferred market (match result, goals, scorer). Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For accumulator or bet builder options, add your selections to the betslip and check combined odds before submitting. Set a deposit limit or stake limit if you want to manage your spending across the tournament. Check settlement times for your chosen market, as some markets (such as anytime scorer) settle immediately after the final whistle.

Responsible Gambling

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