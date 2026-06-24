Colombia vs Portugal | Group K, Matchday 17 | Saturday 27 June 2026

Kick-off: 19:30 local (23:30 BST) | Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, USA

Group K Standings: Colombia 1st (6pts, +3 GD) | Portugal 2nd (4pts, +5 GD) | DR Congo 3rd (1pt) | Uzbekistan 4th (0pts)

Where To Watch: BBC / iPlayer (UK)

What’s At Stake

Colombia enter this Group K finale with six points from six and a place in the last 32 already secured, meaning they face the unusual luxury of playing for top spot rather than survival. Portugal, four points behind Colombia and having drawn with DR Congo earlier in the group, need a result to guarantee first place and avoid a potentially trickier knockout path. A Colombia win sends them through as group winners regardless; a Portugal win puts Roberto Martinez’s side level on points but likely ahead on goal difference, so the incentive for both sides is real even if the stakes are weighted differently.

Verdict

Portugal are the class act on paper and their firepower makes them slight favourites at 10/11, but Colombia have been the more convincing side so far in Group K, winning both games without conceding more than one goal. A draw at 11/4 carries appeal given Colombia’s defensive solidity and Portugal’s unconvincing 1-1 with DR Congo, but the best value in this Colombia vs Portugal prediction sits with Portugal to win in a tight, high-quality contest.

Colombia vs Portugal Match Preview

Colombia’s return to the World Cup after missing Qatar 2022 has been nothing short of impressive. Nestor Lorenzo’s side beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and edged DR Congo 1-0, scoring four and conceding one to sit top of Group K heading into this final group match. Their 2014 quarter-final run, when James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot with six goals, remains the high-water mark of Colombian World Cup football, and this squad has genuine qualities across midfield and attack that make them competitive against any side at this level.

Portugal’s campaign has been more stop-start. A 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan looks the part on paper, but the prior 1-1 draw with DR Congo exposed defensive vulnerabilities that a Colombia side led by Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez will be keen to exploit. Roberto Martinez has a squad loaded with top-level club talent, from Ruben Dias at centre-back to Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva in midfield and Cristiano Ronaldo at the spearhead, and the collective quality is not in doubt. It is the consistency of their performances that remains the open question.

The group context shapes how both sides approach this. Colombia can afford to play a controlled, compact game and spring on the counter through Diaz, who has scored seven goals in his recent international games and notched in the tournament so far. Portugal likely need to come forward, which could open the space that Colombia’s quick forwards thrive in. This is a game that has the ingredients for goals at both ends.

Team Form

Colombia – Last 5:

DR Congo (H): Won 1-0 (World Cup)

Uzbekistan (A): Won 3-1 (World Cup)

Jordan (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Costa Rica (H): Won 3-1 (Friendly)

France (N): Lost 1-3 (Friendly)

Colombia have lost just once in their last five matches and that defeat came against France in a friendly. Their two World Cup wins have been disciplined rather than spectacular, and the 1-0 over DR Congo in particular showed a side capable of managing a match when needed. With six points from six, this group campaign is as clean a start as Colombian fans could have hoped for.

Portugal – Last 5:

Uzbekistan (H): Won 5-0 (World Cup)

DR Congo (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Chile (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

United States (A): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Portugal have won four of their last five, with the outlier that sticks out being the draw against DR Congo, a result that felt below the level of their squad’s ability. The 5-0 against Uzbekistan that followed was the kind of routine performance expected from a side with four Paris Saint-Germain players and three from Manchester City in their ranks, but it also came against opposition that have since conceded eight goals across two group games.

Colombia vs Portugal Head To Head

Colombia and Portugal have no recorded competitive meetings at the World Cup or other major international tournaments, making this Group K finale a genuinely historic first encounter on the biggest stage. With no head-to-head history to draw from, the analytical weight falls squarely on current form and group-stage performances, both of which point to a closely contested match between two well-matched sides.

Team News

Colombia have no significant injury concerns reported ahead of this fixture. Lorenzo’s squad has come through the opening two group games without major disruption, and the manager is expected to keep faith with the side that has already qualified. Daniel Munoz has been Colombia’s standout performer in attack from deep, contributing two goals in the tournament, while Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez form the creative core. The question is whether Lorenzo rotates at all given the group position is already secure, or selects his strongest eleven to pursue top spot.

Portugal are unlikely to rest Cristiano Ronaldo, who has two goals in the tournament and is, at 41, chasing what may be his final World Cup appearance. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva are central to everything Martinez builds in midfield, and Ruben Dias provides the organising presence at the back. Rafael Leao, who has scored once in this tournament, adds direct pace on the left and could be a key outlet against Colombia’s defence. There are no confirmed suspensions in either camp heading into the match.

Predicted Lineups

Colombia (4-2-3-1): D. Ospina; D. Munoz, D. Sanchez, J. Lucumi, J. Mojica; J. Lerma, R. Rios; J. Arias, J. Rodriguez (c), L. Diaz; J. Cordoba

Portugal (4-3-3): D. Costa; D. Dalot, R. Dias (c), G. Inacio, N. Mendes; B. Fernandes, J. Neves, B. Silva; F. Conceicao, C. Ronaldo, R. Leao

Predicted XIs based on squad availability and recent selections. Squads to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central duel in this match is likely to run through Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma against Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. Colombia’s midfield pair have provided the platform for James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz to operate with freedom, sitting deep and breaking up play before recycling possession. Portugal’s engine room, however, is arguably the most technically complete in the tournament, and if Fernandes and Silva are given time to dictate tempo, they can draw the Colombian midfield out of shape and create the channels that Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, and Cristiano Ronaldo feed on. If Colombia can match Portugal’s midfield intensity, they have the tools on the counter to cause damage.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Portugal to Win @ 10/11

Portugal’s squad depth and individual quality make them the logical pick to take this match, even if Colombia have been the more consistent side in this group campaign so far. Martinez’s side responded decisively to the DR Congo draw with a 5-0 win, suggesting they can raise their level when needed, and this is the kind of match where Ronaldo, Fernandes, and Silva tend to perform. Portugal need the result more in terms of group position, which adds motivation.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Both sides have shown defensive solidity across this tournament. Colombia have conceded just one goal in two group games, and Portugal’s 1-1 draw was the only time they were breached. With Colombia able to sit in and hit on the break, and Portugal potentially electing to build methodically rather than expose themselves, a tight game producing two goals or fewer is a plausible outcome. Under 2.5 is available at 4/5.

Scorer Market: Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer

Ronaldo has two goals in the tournament and remains Portugal’s focal point through the middle. In matches where Portugal need to push for a win, he tends to feature prominently in the final third. With 143 international goals to his name and the platform that Fernandes and Silva provide, Ronaldo represents the most logical single-player scoring bet in this fixture. Check leading operators for current prices.

Best Bet Summary:

Portugal to Win @ 10/11

Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

Cristiano Ronaldo Anytime Scorer – best available price with leading operators

Colombia vs Portugal Odds

Current best available prices for the Colombia vs Portugal match from leading operators are listed below.

Colombia Win: 10/3

Draw: 11/4

Portugal Win: 10/11

Over 2.5 Goals: 11/10

Under 2.5 Goals: 4/5

Odds correct at time of publication and subject to change. Always check with your operator for the latest prices.

How To Watch Colombia vs Portugal And How To Bet

How To Watch

Colombia vs Portugal kicks off at 19:30 local time (23:30 BST) on Saturday 27 June 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. In the United Kingdom, the match is available live on BBC and BBC iPlayer, with free-to-air coverage available to all UK viewers. The game is also available via ITV in the UK, and globally through broadcasters including Fox and Telemundo in the United States, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, TyC Sports and TV Publica in Argentina, and TF1 and beIN Sports in France.

How To Bet

Before placing a bet on Colombia vs Portugal, here are eight steps to follow for a considered approach:

1. Review the team news and predicted lineups for any last-minute changes before kick-off.

2. Compare prices across multiple licensed operators to find the best available odds.

3. Consider the group context: Colombia are already through, Portugal are playing for top spot.

4. Check for any enhanced odds or price-boost promotions on the match at your chosen operator.

5. Use the bet builder feature if available to combine selections such as result, goals, and scorer markets.

6. Set a staking limit before you log in and do not adjust it based on in-play movements.

7. For accumulator or acca bets including this fixture, assess each leg independently and avoid combining odds solely on a gut feeling.

8. Confirm your selections in the bet slip carefully before submitting, particularly on each-way or builder bets where terms vary.

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