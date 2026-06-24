Panama vs England | Group L, Matchday 17 | Saturday, 27 June 2026 | 22:00 BST

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV1 / ITVX

Group L Standings: England 1st (4 pts) | Ghana 2nd (4 pts) | Croatia 3rd (3 pts) | Panama 4th (0 pts)

What’s At Stake

England sit top of Group L on four points and need only a point against Panama to guarantee progression to the Round of 16. Panama, bottom of the group with zero points after two defeats, are mathematically eliminated from advancing and play out a dead rubber, though they have a rare chance to register their first goal and first point at the 2026 World Cup before their campaign ends at MetLife Stadium.

Verdict

England are expected to win this comfortably, with the 1/6 best available price reflecting the gulf in quality between the two sides at this World Cup. An England win to nil carries genuine appeal given Panama have failed to score in either of their two group games, and the over 3 goals line at 4/6 looks well-supported by the evidence.

Panama vs England Match Preview

England arrive at this fixture in a strong position, having beaten Croatia 4-2 on Matchday 1 before a goalless draw with Ghana on Matchday 2. Thomas Tuchel’s side know a point seals top spot or at worst second place, but the incentive to win and finish first remains, particularly given the goal difference conversation with Ghana. A fully-motivated England attack, featuring Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka, is unlikely to ease off against an already-eliminated opponent.

Panama, managed by Thomas Christiansen, have been well-beaten without scoring in either of their World Cup 2026 group games, losing 1-0 to Ghana and 1-0 to Croatia. Only their second World Cup finals appearance, this tournament has been a sobering experience for a team that qualified from CONCACAF with five wins and three draws and no defeats. Christiansen will hope his side can at least avoid a heavy defeat and mark this campaign with their first World Cup 2026 goal.

The Panama vs England prediction market reflects the scale of the task facing the Central Americans. England’s qualifying record of eight wins from eight, scoring 22 goals and conceding none, underlines the distance between the two squads in terms of quality and depth. Panama kept a clean sheet in only three of their eight qualifying games and conceded four goals across that campaign, suggesting a determined England attack will find openings.

Team Form

Panama – Last 5

Croatia (H, World Cup): Lost 0-1

Ghana (A, World Cup): Lost 0-1

Bosnia and Herzegovina (N, Friendly): Drew 1-1

Dominican Republic (H, Friendly): Won 4-2

Brazil (A, Friendly): Lost 2-6

Panama’s form across their last five competitive and friendly matches makes grim reading. Their two World Cup 2026 results, both 1-0 defeats to sides ranked below England, show a team that is organised enough to stay in games but lacks the attacking quality to threaten. The 6-2 loss to Brazil in a pre-tournament friendly, though a non-competitive fixture, highlighted the vulnerability against top-tier opposition.

England – Last 5

Ghana (H, World Cup): Drew 0-0

Croatia (H, World Cup): Won 4-2

Costa Rica (N, Friendly): Won 3-0

New Zealand (N, Friendly): Won 1-0

Japan (H, Friendly): Lost 0-1

England’s World Cup 2026 form is encouraging in the main. The 4-2 win over Croatia was a commanding attacking display, with Kane, Bellingham and Rashford all on the scoresheet. The goalless draw with Ghana was less impressive, but Tuchel’s side still sit top of Group L. Their pre-tournament winning run against Costa Rica and New Zealand suggests the squad is sharp heading into what is effectively a dead rubber.

Panama vs England Head to Head

These two sides have met only once in a major tournament context, and it produced one of the most memorable results in recent World Cup history. England beat Panama 6-1 at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Kane scoring a hat-trick in what remains the only competitive fixture between the two nations. That result sits as the entire head-to-head record between the sides, and it sets the historical tone squarely in England’s favour. Panama will be hoping to avoid a repeat scoreline; England’s squad is capable of delivering one.

Team News

Panama have no fresh injury concerns flagged ahead of this fixture, though the squad is expected to remain largely unchanged from the side that faced Croatia. Veteran midfielder Anibal Godoy, Panama’s most-capped player at 159 appearances, captains the side and will look to provide some experience in the middle of the park. Forward Ismael Diaz, Panama’s leading scorer in recent qualifying, is the most likely source of a goal should they find one here. Jose Fajardo and Cecilio Waterman offer physical options in attack, but neither has made an impact in the group stage so far.

England have no significant injury concerns reported ahead of the Panama fixture. Tuchel is expected to shuffle his squad to some degree with qualification already secured, and this match represents an opportunity to give minutes to fringe players. Harry Kane, with two goals in the tournament already, is likely to be managed carefully, while there may be opportunities for the likes of Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins to feature. Reece James, returning to international football after injury setbacks, could also see further minutes here.

England’s squad depth is a genuine strength in this context. With four Arsenal players and four Manchester City players in the group, Tuchel can rotate without significant drop-off in quality. Jordan Pickford is expected to start in goal, while Marc Guehi and John Stones have been reliable in the central defensive partnership across the first two games.

Predicted Lineups

Panama Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mejia; Murillo, Escobar, Blackman, Harvey; Barcenas, Godoy (c), Carrasquilla, Yanis; Fajardo, Diaz

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

England Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice (c), Mainoo, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Rashford

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central battle that shapes this game is England’s press and transition against Panama’s capacity to defend deep. Panama have conceded only two goals in their two World Cup 2026 group games and shown a willingness to sit in a compact defensive shape, but England’s midfield trio, anchored by Declan Rice, offers the drive and range of passing to break that structure down. Rice has three goals in recent England appearances and provides both defensive cover and forward momentum, while Bellingham’s movement between the lines will be the key threat Panama’s holding midfielder Godoy must track. If England can get Saka running at the left side of Panama’s defence early, the space in behind should open quickly.

Best Bets

Main Pick: England to Win @ 1/6

England have not lost a competitive match during this World Cup qualifying campaign, winning all eight games and keeping eight clean sheets. Panama are winless at the 2026 World Cup and have not scored a single goal. The gap in class is substantial, and Tuchel’s side should win this at a canter even with rotation.

Goals Market: Over 3 Goals @ 4/6

England scored four in their opening group game against Croatia and Panama have shown defensive vulnerability when pressed by quality sides, as their 6-2 loss to Brazil in preparation demonstrated. The over 3 goals line at 4/6 is the best available price and represents reasonable value given England’s attacking output across this tournament.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer

Kane has scored twice in the 2026 World Cup so far and carries 13 goals from recent England appearances, including three penalties. He scored a hat-trick the last time England met Panama, at the 2018 World Cup. With Panama already eliminated and England’s attack likely to be given licence to express themselves, Kane is the likeliest source of a goal.

Fourth Pick: England Win to Nil

Panama have failed to score in either of their two World Cup 2026 group games, and their recent qualifying goals came largely against lower-ranked CONCACAF opposition. England kept clean sheets in all eight qualifying matches. The clean sheet possibility here is strong, and an England win to nil offers a more attractive price than the straight match winner.

Panama vs England Odds

Best available prices across leading operators for the Group L fixture at MetLife Stadium on 27 June 2026.

Outcome Best Price Panama Win 17/1 Draw 7/1 England Win 1/6 Over 3 Goals 4/6 Under 3 Goals 5/4

England are prohibitive 1/6 favourites across the nine operators pricing this fixture. Panama are as big as 17/1 to cause what would be a major upset, while the draw is available at 7/1. The goals markets favour the over, with 4/6 available for more than three goals, consistent with England’s scoring form in this tournament.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Panama vs England will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1, with the match also available to stream free of charge on ITVX. Kickoff is at 22:00 BST on Saturday, 27 June 2026. The game takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the venue designated to host the 2026 World Cup final.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Panama vs England, follow these steps with any leading operator offering World Cup 2026 markets.

Create or log in to your account with a licensed UK operator. Complete identity verification if required before depositing. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for Panama vs England in the Group L listings. Select your preferred market, for example match result, over/under goals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review your selection and confirm the best available price before submitting. Keep a record of your bet and set a deposit limit if needed.

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