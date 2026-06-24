DR Congo vs Uzbekistan | Group K, Matchday 17 | Saturday 27 June 2026 | 19:30 local (UTC-4)

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Group K Standings: Colombia (1st, 6pts) | Portugal (2nd, 4pts) | DR Congo (3rd, 1pt) | Uzbekistan (4th, 0pts)

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC / iPlayer

What’s At Stake

With Colombia and Portugal already pulling away at the top of Group K, this match is essentially a battle to avoid finishing bottom. DR Congo sit third on one point after drawing with Portugal and losing to Colombia, while Uzbekistan are bottom with no points and a goal difference of -7 after conceding eight goals across their two opening games. A win here keeps DR Congo in realistic contention for one of the best third-place spots, and hands Uzbekistan their only realistic shot at a maiden World Cup point before their debut campaign ends.

Verdict

DR Congo are the stronger side on the evidence of this tournament, having already held Portugal to a draw, and with Uzbekistan shipping eight goals in two outings, the Congolese look the value pick at 5/6 to secure their first ever World Cup win. A correct-score bet of 2-0 to DR Congo offers additional appeal given the Uzbekistani defence’s inability to keep the ball out of their net.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Match Preview

DR Congo’s World Cup return after 52 years has been cautiously encouraging. Sébastien Desabre’s side drew 1-1 with Portugal in their opening fixture, Yoane Wissa scoring the historic first ever World Cup goal for the nation, before a 1-0 defeat to Colombia. That sequence leaves them third but very much in the picture for a run at the knockout rounds via a third-place slot. Against a team as exposed defensively as Uzbekistan, they will expect to be dominant.

Uzbekistan’s debut at the World Cup finals has been a sobering education. Fabio Cannavaro’s side conceded three to Colombia and then five to Portugal, leaving them with a -7 goal difference and no points going into this final group game. Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored their only goal of the tournament against Colombia, but the midfield has been overrun in both games and the back line has offered little resistance to top-quality opposition. DR Congo do not possess Portugal’s or Colombia’s quality, but they carry enough to punish a side this fragile at the back.

The narrative inside this fixture is straightforward: DR Congo need to win and keep the goal difference healthy, while Uzbekistan need a result that saves face on the global stage. The gap in defensive solidity and tournament composure strongly favours the Congolese, and their attacking options through Wissa, Cédric Bakambu and Meschak Elia give them enough firepower to make this count.

Team Form

DR Congo – last five results

Colombia (A): Lost 0-1 (World Cup)

Portugal (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Chile (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Denmark (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Jamaica (N): Won 1-0 (World Cup Qualification)

DR Congo’s two competitive World Cup results show a side capable of competing against strong opposition. Holding Portugal to a draw was a genuine achievement, and the loss to Colombia was by a single goal. The pre-tournament friendlies against Chile and Denmark were mixed, but those results carry less weight than the pattern of competitive resilience.

Uzbekistan – last five results

Portugal (A): Lost 0-5 (World Cup)

Colombia (H): Lost 1-3 (World Cup)

Netherlands (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

Canada (A): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Venezuela (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA Series)

Uzbekistan have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, and their two World Cup outings have exposed significant vulnerabilities. Eight goals conceded in two games is a punishing record, and even their one goal in the group stage came in a match they ultimately lost by two. Cannavaro has been unable to stabilise the defence at this level.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Head to Head

These two nations have never met before. This is the first competitive or otherwise recorded meeting between DR Congo and Uzbekistan, making it impossible to draw on any head-to-head data. Both sides are making rare appearances at this stage of world football, with DR Congo returning after 52 years and Uzbekistan appearing at the World Cup for the first time. History will be made for at least one of them in Atlanta on 27 June.

Team News

DR Congo head into the Uzbekistan fixture without any confirmed injury withdrawals from the squad announced for the tournament. Captain Chancel Mbemba remains the commanding presence at centre-back, and his partnership with the experienced defenders around him has kept DR Congo competitive in both group games. Wissa, who scored the historic equaliser against Portugal, is expected to continue leading the attack, while the veteran Bakambu provides a danger from deeper positions and is closing in on a significant individual scoring milestone.

Uzbekistan have no confirmed absences beyond the toll of two heavy defeats. Fayzullaev remains the primary creative outlet and will be tasked with generating chances against a DR Congo defence that has been solid by comparison with what Uzbekistan faced against Portugal and Colombia. Eldor Shomurodov leads the line and has 44 international goals to his name, making him the most potent individual threat in the Uzbekistani squad, though service to him has been limited across the opening two games.

Predicted Lineups

Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba (c), Masuaku, Kayembe; Moutoussamy, Pickel, Mbuku; Elia, Wissa, Bongonda

Predicted XI – squad not officially confirmed.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yusupov; Sayfiev, Ashurmatov, Khusanov, Alijonov; Hamrobekov, Urunov; Fayzullaev, Masharipov, Shukurov; Shomurodov (c)

Predicted XI – squad not officially confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The central contest is likely to be Abbosbek Fayzullaev’s ability to operate between DR Congo’s midfield lines against a Congolese defensive block that has been relatively compact in this tournament. Fayzullaev is Uzbekistan’s most dangerous ball-carrier and their only scorer at this World Cup, but Samuel Moutoussamy and Charles Pickel have the experience and physicality to press and close him down in the middle third. If DR Congo can limit Fayzullaev’s time on the ball and prevent him from combining with Shomurodov, Uzbekistan’s attacking threat diminishes sharply. Conversely, Wissa’s pace on the shoulder of Uzbekistan’s defence – already beaten for pace repeatedly in this group – could be the decisive factor in how this game is settled.

Best Bets

Main Pick: DR Congo to Win @ 5/6

DR Congo are the form side in this fixture by a clear margin. They held Portugal to a 1-1 draw and kept their deficit to a single goal against Colombia, while Uzbekistan have conceded eight times in two games. The Congolese defensive record and attacking options make the 5/6 price a fair representation of the likely outcome.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1/1

Uzbekistan have conceded eight goals in two matches and shown little sign of tightening up defensively. DR Congo have scoring threats across the pitch in Wissa, Bakambu and Elia. A match total over 2.5 at evens looks well-priced given how open Uzbekistan have been throughout the group stage.

Scorer Market: Yoane Wissa to Score Anytime

Wissa already has one World Cup goal in this tournament and is expected to lead DR Congo’s attack in Atlanta. With Uzbekistan’s back line under pressure throughout the group stage, the Newcastle United forward is a logical scorer pick for a side that needs to win and pad their goal difference.

Additional Pick: DR Congo to Win and Over 1.5 Goals

Combining a DR Congo win with at least two goals scored in the match reflects both the likely winning margin and Uzbekistan’s inability to keep clean sheets at this tournament. DR Congo scored in their draw with Portugal and will want a convincing scoreline to help their third-place ranking prospects.

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Odds Across Operators

All prices are subject to change. Shop around with leading operators for the best available price before placing any bet.

DR Congo Win – 5/6

Draw – 3/1

Uzbekistan Win – 3/1

Over 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Under 2.5 Goals – 1/1

Prices sourced from leading operators at time of writing. Always check for the best available price before placing.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

DR Congo vs Uzbekistan kicks off at 19:30 local time (UTC-4) on Saturday 27 June 2026 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. UK viewers can watch live on BBC and BBC iPlayer, with free-to-air coverage available across all standard platforms including Smart TV, mobile and tablet.

How to Bet

If you are looking to place a bet on this fixture, here is a straightforward guide to getting on:

Compare odds across leading operators to find the best available price for your selection. Log in or register with your chosen operator – have identification documents ready if registering. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section and locate DR Congo vs Uzbekistan. Select your market – match result, goals total, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. For an accumulator, add this selection to your bet slip alongside other World Cup picks and confirm as a multi. For a bet builder, combine match result, a goals line and a player card or scorer market within the same fixture. Keep a record of your bets and set a budget before you start.

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