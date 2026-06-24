Jordan vs Argentina | World Cup 2026 Group J | Matchday 17

Date: Saturday, 27 June 2026

Kick-off: 21:00 local (UTC-5) | 03:00 BST (28 June)

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas (Arlington), USA

Stage: Group J – Matchday 17

TV/Streaming (UK): BBC / iPlayer

What’s At Stake

Argentina arrive in Dallas having already secured top spot in Group J with six points from two games and a +5 goal difference, meaning this fixture is a dead rubber for L. Scaloni’s side in terms of qualification. Jordan, on zero points and eliminated from Round of 16 contention, cannot progress but remain desperate to register their first World Cup point or goal of the group stage. Pride, history and the chance to avoid finishing with nothing from their maiden World Cup campaign are the only prizes left for J. Sellami’s debutants.

Verdict

Argentina are overwhelming favourites at 1/5 and, with the group already won, Scaloni will likely rotate but still field enough quality to dismantle Jordan’s depleted defence. Back Argentina to win and over 2.5 goals as the best value angle – a rampant Argentina side have conceded nothing in two World Cup outings while Jordan have shipped five goals in theirs.

Jordan vs Argentina Match Preview

This Jordan vs Argentina World Cup 2026 prediction exercise begins with an uncomfortable truth: the gap in class is stark. Argentina, three-time world champions and holders of the title since Qatar 2022, are unbeaten at this tournament and have yet to concede a goal. Jordan, on the other hand, are making their first-ever World Cup appearance and arrive having lost both opening fixtures, conceding five times across those two games against Austria and Algeria.

Jordan’s debutant status is genuinely historic. They qualified through the AFC playoff route, clinching a place at the finals with a 3-0 away win over Oman in June 2025. Striker Ali Olwan etched his name into Jordanian football history by scoring the country’s first World Cup goal – but the team around him has struggled badly against the tournament’s higher-grade opposition. Conceding three to Austria and two to Algeria confirms that the defensive unit coached by Jamal Sellami has been exposed at this level.

For Argentina, this is a chance for Scaloni to hand fringe players minutes ahead of the knockout rounds. Even a rotated Argentina squad should carry too much firepower for a Jordan side without any realistic route to the points. The key question is not whether Argentina win, but by how many – and whether Jordan, chasing history, can again find the net against the reigning champions.

Team Form

Jordan – Last 5 matches

Algeria (H): Lost 1-2 (World Cup)

Austria (A): Lost 1-3 (World Cup)

Colombia (N): Lost 0-2 (Friendly)

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4 (Friendly)

Nigeria (N): Drew 2-2 (Friendly)

Jordan have lost four of their last five matches, conceding 13 goals across that run. Their only positive result came against Nigeria in a friendly draw, and their sole World Cup point-scoring opportunity was extinguished by Algeria in their second group game. The defence has looked brittle against every senior opponent encountered in 2026.

Argentina – Last 5 matches

Austria (H): Won 2-0 (World Cup)

Algeria (H): Won 3-0 (World Cup)

Iceland (N): Won 3-0 (Friendly)

Honduras (N): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Zambia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Argentina have won all five of their last fixtures without conceding a single goal – an extraordinary defensive run that underscores both the organisation Scaloni has built and the quality throughout the squad. Their attacking output has been equally consistent, scoring 15 goals across those five games, with Lionel Messi leading the way in both tournament and recent scoring charts.

Jordan vs Argentina Head-to-Head

Jordan and Argentina have never previously met at international level. This fixture at AT&T Stadium on 27 June 2026 is the first encounter between the two nations at a World Cup – and indeed the first meeting anywhere on record. There is no head-to-head history to draw on. The Jordan vs Argentina head-to-head record, as of this match, begins here.

Team News

Jordan manager Jamal Sellami faces a limited pool of options after back-to-back World Cup defeats. The squad is composed predominantly of domestic club players, with Musa Al-Taamari of Rennes among the most recognisable names in European football. Ali Olwan (Al-Sailiya) and Mahmoud Al-Mardi lead the attacking options, while experienced caps holder Ihsan Haddad anchors a defensive line that has been tested severely in the opening two group games.

Argentina’s situation is considerably more comfortable. With progression secured, Scaloni is expected to rotate his squad to manage workloads and give game time to those who have not featured heavily. Emiliano Martinez is likely to retain his place in goal, while players such as Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso and Facundo Medina could see increased minutes. The central question in Argentina’s team selection is whether Lionel Messi – who has already scored five goals at this World Cup – starts or is rested ahead of the knockout stage.

Neither side carries confirmed suspensions into this match. Jordan have no widely reported injury absentees, though the short turnaround after the Algeria game means fatigue could be a factor. Argentina have a full squad available and the luxury of rotation without any meaningful drop in quality.

Predicted Lineups

Jordan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Abulaila; Al-Arab, Haddad, Nasib, Abu Hashish; Al-Rawabdeh, Sadeh, Al-Rashdan, Al-Taamari; Olwan, Al-Mardi

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister (c); Nico Paz, Lautaro Martinez, Messi

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The most instructive duel shapes up between Jordan’s back four and Argentina’s front three. Jordan have conceded five goals in their two World Cup outings, facing a persistent problem with their defensive line being stretched by direct and combination play. Argentina’s forwards – Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and whichever third attacker Scaloni selects – operate with the kind of positional fluidity that teams with limited European club experience find hardest to track. Messi’s five goals in the group stage already signal the danger. Even with rotation, Argentina are likely to isolate Jordan’s wide defenders with overlapping runs, and if Jordan attempt to defend deep and compact, they risk the same high-volume shooting the defence could not handle against Austria or Algeria.

Best Bets

Main Pick: Argentina to Win @ 1/5

Argentina have won all five of their most recent matches without conceding a goal, scoring 15 in the process. Jordan are a World Cup debutant side on zero points and have conceded five goals in two group games. Even a heavily rotated Argentina squad carries the quality to win this comfortably. The Jordan vs Argentina odds firmly reflect the one-sided nature of this fixture.

Goals Market: Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/10

Argentina have scored at least two goals in each of their last four matches and three or more in three of those five. Jordan, meanwhile, have conceded at least two in four of their last five games. The combination of Argentina’s scoring form and Jordan’s defensive fragility makes over 2.5 goals the most logical value selection – and 11/10 represents fair compensation for the risk of a rotated, conservative Argentine performance.

Scorer Market: Lautaro Martinez to Score Anytime

With Messi a rotation candidate, Lautaro Martinez becomes the primary goal threat. The Inter Milan forward has scored eight goals in his last five matches across all competitions for Argentina and is likely to start regardless of rotation decisions elsewhere. His movement inside the box consistently creates chances against organised defences – and Jordan’s backline has not demonstrated the ability to suppress a striker of his quality.

Correct Score: Argentina 3-0 @ best available price

Argentina’s two World Cup group-stage wins came by scores of 2-0 and 3-0, both clean sheets. Jordan have shipped five goals already and are unlikely to trouble an Emiliano Martinez-backed Argentine defence. A 3-0 repeat of the Algeria result is a plausible outcome and worth a small stake for those seeking a higher-return bet builder or acca leg.

Odds Across Operators

The table below shows the best available prices across leading operators for this Group J finale.

Outcome Best Price Jordan Win 15/1 Draw 13/2 Argentina Win 1/5 Over 2.5 Goals 11/10 Under 2.5 Goals 5/6

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch

Jordan vs Argentina is broadcast live in the UK on BBC / iPlayer, with kick-off at 03:00 BST on Sunday, 28 June 2026 (21:00 local time in Dallas on 27 June). The match is free to air for UK viewers. International audiences can check local listings – coverage is also available via ITV, RTE, NOS, ARD/ZDF/MagentaTV, TF1/beIN Sports, RTVE, SBS/Optus Sport, Globo/SporTV, CTV/TSN, and Fox/Telemundo in respective territories.

How to Bet

To get the best value on the Jordan vs Argentina betting odds, follow these steps before placing a bet.

Compare prices across leading operators to find the best available price for your selection. Check for existing account offers, including odds boosts or request-a-bet features on Argentina win markets. Decide your stake before logging in – do not adjust upward once you are browsing odds. For accumulator or acca bets, confirm each leg’s kick-off time independently; World Cup group finales can have simultaneous fixtures. Use bet builder options to combine Argentina win, Lautaro Martinez to score, and over 2.5 goals in a single-game multi if your operator supports it. Check if an each-way option is available on correct score or first goalscorer markets for higher-priced selections. Verify that all your selections have been registered correctly before confirming the bet slip. Set a deposit limit or session reminder if you plan to bet across multiple World Cup fixtures on the same night.

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