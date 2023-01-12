Allegri is facing a selection headache ahead of Napoli match

Max Allegri is facing a serious selection headache as his Juventus side meets with Napoli this weekend.

Juve is close to its full strength as their injured players begin to train again, including Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa.

The former will not be involved against the Partenopei, but the Bianconeri must decide if they want to start Chiesa or not.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Allegri has to field either the Azzurri winger or the ineffective Weston McKennie on the right of his midfield.

He also has to decide on a midfield slot which could either go to Leandro Paredes or Nicolo Fagioli, who have both done well recently.

While the gaffer has not made his pick yet, the report reveals he is likely to bench Paredes and Chiesa unless things change.

Juve FC Says

We have one of the biggest squads in the country and the return of our top players will hand Allegri more options in every position on the team.

The Bianconeri gaffer will be happy with this problem, but he expects anyone picked to start a game to be prepared to play at their best and show they understand the importance of a win from the fixture.