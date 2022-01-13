Allegri to intervene so that Juventus gives a new deal to this player

Federico Bernardeschi has been one of the most improved players at Juventus this season.

The midfielder had struggled for a playing time last season under Andrea Pirlo, and as he approaches the end of his current deal, some fans expect him to leave the club.

The former Fiorentina man is surprisingly loyal to the Bianconeri and has rejected efforts to ship him out before now (Calciomercato).

He helped Italy to win Euro 2020 and has continued his fine form at club level this season.

Juve is dragging their feet to hand him a contract extension, but that could change soon.

Tuttojuve claims Max Allegri sees him as an important member of his first team, and the gaffer will personally intervene to ensure he is given a new deal and doesn’t leave the club for free in the summer.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri has several underperforming players in its current squad, but Bernardeschi isn’t one of them.

The Azzurri star hardly starts matches for the Bianconeri, but when he does play, he gives his all to the cause.

He might never be a regular at the club again, but he has both the skillset and dedication to thrive as an important squad member.