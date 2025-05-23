Juventus remain optimistic about selling Dusan Vlahovic this summer, with the striker unlikely to extend his current contract. The Serbian forward has struggled to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium, with his goal return falling short of what the Bianconeri had anticipated when they signed him.

Although the club has presented a new contract offer to Vlahovic, negotiations have stalled. The proposed deal would involve a reduction in his salary, something the player is reportedly unwilling to accept. As a result, both parties appear set for a separation during the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus Prepare for Summer Departure

Following their final match of the season against Venezia, Juventus are expected to turn their attention fully to the transfer market. The focus will be on securing a new club for Vlahovic, who has struggled to consistently find the net during his time in Turin.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, the Premier League could provide a solution. Arsenal is one of several clubs on the lookout for a new striker, and Vlahovic has emerged as a realistic option for the Gunners.

While Arsenal have been linked with more expensive forwards, the report suggests that the Serbian could be a more financially viable alternative. Given their wider squad-building ambitions, cost-effective options such as Vlahovic may appeal to the Premier League side.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Arsenal Consider Budget-Friendly Forward

The Gunners are exploring multiple options in their search for a new centre-forward and see Vlahovic as a player with potential upside. Despite his struggles in Serie A, he remains a proven talent at the top level and could benefit from a change in environment.

From Juventus’ perspective, even if Vlahovic were to sign the new contract on offer, it appears he no longer fits into the manager’s tactical plans. The club need a forward who can consistently deliver goals, particularly as they aim to compete both domestically and in Europe next season.

Selling Vlahovic would allow Juventus to reinvest in a more suitable option and provide clarity as they reshape the squad during what is set to be a pivotal summer.