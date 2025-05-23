Juan Cuadrado departed Juventus in the summer of 2023 after nearly a decade of service to the club, during which he even wore the captain’s armband. The Colombian was a consistent presence in the squad and became a fan favourite through his dedication and contributions on the pitch.

His departure marked the end of an era, as he had become one of the most recognisable figures at the Allianz Stadium. Many supporters had expected that he would be offered an extension, particularly given his involvement in the team right up to his final season in Turin.

Cuadrado Expected to Stay

Throughout his final months at Juventus, Cuadrado remained optimistic that he would be retained for an additional year. He had expressed his willingness to stay and was emotionally invested in the club he had come to regard as home.

Speaking to Il Bianconero, Cuadrado recounted how the situation unfolded:

“De Sciglio was injured and they told me there was a chance I could stay for another year. And I replied: ‘Of course, this is my home’. They told me they would renew my contract, but nothing human happened. They posted a photo on Instagram with the words ‘Muchas gracias Panita’, and that’s when I understood they wouldn’t take me into consideration. Not even a call after so many years. This is what happened and few people know. But, this is football, these are things that happen and make you learn”.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

An Unceremonious Departure

The decision not to renew Cuadrado’s contract and the manner in which it was communicated, or rather, not communicated, has drawn criticism from supporters who felt he deserved a more respectful farewell. After years of loyal service, the lack of direct communication left a sour note in what was otherwise a successful spell at the club.

Cuadrado’s reflections on the matter suggest disappointment, but also a level of acceptance. As he pointed out, such experiences are part of professional football and serve as learning moments. While Juventus have moved forward, Cuadrado will always remain a significant part of the club’s recent history.