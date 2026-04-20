Aston Villa would be happy to keep Douglas Luiz among their ranks beyond the current campaign, but they will need to negotiate a new agreement with Juventus.

The Bianconeri bought the 27-year-old from the Villans in the summer of 2024 for almost €50 million, including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea, who headed in the opposite direction.

But between physical struggles, poor displays, managerial changes, and personal problems, the midfielder endured the worst campaign of his career thus far.

Douglas Luiz is trying to revive his career at Villa Park

Last summer, Juventus sent Luiz on loan to Nottingham Forest, but the move didn’t pan out well for the player.

The Reds agreed to terminate the loan deal in January, allowing the Brazilian international to make his return to Villa Park, where he spent five successful campaigns between 2019 and 2024.

The Birmingham-based club signed Luiz on loan with an option to buy for €25 million at the end of the season. And while he hasn’t been a regular starter for Unai Emery, the midfielder has shown flashes of his former self.

But according to Sport.it (via TuttoJuve), the Premier League side isn’t willing to splash €25 million on the Brazilian playmaker.

The source believes Villa will waive their option to buy the player and then try to negotiate new terms with Juventus, as they believe the figure is excessive based on the midfielder’s struggles over the past two campaigns.

Would Juventus grant Aston Villa a discount on Douglas Luiz?

The issue for Juventus is that they might not be able to afford granting any discounts on Luiz without risking a capital loss.

Having bought the player for circa €50 million in 2024 and tying him down with a contract valid until June 2029, Luiz’s book value is estimated to be just under €30 million in the summer.

The two clubs might be able to work around this obstacle by agreeing on a new loan with an obligation to buy that would take effect in 2027.

The Villans are in a prime position to qualify for the Champions League next season, which would give them a comprehensive financial boost.