Last summer, Juventus signed two strikers in the shape of Jonathan David and Lois Openda, but neither has managed to convince.

When Luciano Spalletti replaced Igor Tudor in late October, he immediately identified Dusan Vlahovic as a first choice, but the latter suffered an injury the following month and has been out of action ever since.

With the Serbian unavailable, the head coach urged the management to sign a new target man, arguing that neither David nor Openda is a genuine centre-forward in his book.

Nevertheless, Damien Camolli and Marco Ottolini failed to recruit a new bomber, so Spalletti has been forced to rely on the misfiring duo.

Jonathan David & Lois Openda struggling for goals & form

While David has at least managed to find the back of the net on some occasions, Openda has only contributed with two goals since joining the club.

Spalletti has been reluctant to field the Belgian as a starter, even when he was the only available striker at his disposal in the first leg against Galatasaray.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

However, Juventus have the obligation to buy the 26-year-old from RB Leipzig at the end of the season, as the clause will be triggered by a Top-10 finish in the Serie A table.

Balzarini: Juventus to keep David or Openda in backup role

In the latest video posted on his YouTube channel, Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini shed some light on the futures of David and Openda in Turin.

The Juventus insider insists that at least one of the two players will leave the club. The Bianconeri might keep one of the two, but only in a secondary role.

“We had confirmation today, too. David and Openda, or at least one of them, can stay, but only as a reserve,” said Balzarini as transcribed by TuttoJuve.

With Vlahovic widely expected to see out his contract, and Arkadiusz Milik not making an appearance since June 2024, Juventus could require an attacking overhaul next summer.