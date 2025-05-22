Bounrnemouth have reportedly entered the fray for Juventus full-back Nicolo Savona, but they also face competition from Germany.

The 22-year-old rose through the ranks of the Bianconeri to earn a promotion to the first team last summer after impressing Thiago Motta in pre-season.

The right-back even managed to usurp former club captain Danilo to earn a starting role, and then received a call-up for the senior Italian national team.

Savona’s momentum was interrupted by injuries, and he then lost his starting berth following the managerial shake-up, with Igor Tudor initially opting against fielding him.

In recent weeks, the young player has been fielded as part of the back-three amidst the lack of options, but his future at the club remains shrouded in mystery.

Nicolo Savona tipped to renew Juventus contract

Nicolo Savona (Getty Images)

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Savona will earn a new contract until June 2030, but this doesn’t rule out a summer departure.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that Bournemouth are interested in signing the Italian full-back.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Cherries pounce on the opportunity to sign a Juventus academy graduate. Last summer, they signed Dean Huijsen on a bargain deal, and they’re now set to receive a large windfall by selling him to Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, the source claims that Bayer Leverkusen are also keen to sign Savona, which could set up a tug-of-war.

Nicolo Savona has several suitors

Last month, Juve FC had exclusively revealed Leverkusen’s interest in the young right-back, alongside fellow Bundesliga giants, Borussia Dortmund.

This season, Savona has made 36 appearances in all competitions, including 27 in Serie A. He has thus far contributed with two goals and one assist.

The defender missed last weekend’s contest against Udinese due to a one-match ban but is now available for selection against Venezia which will be Juve’s final Serie A contest of the season.