France head coach Didier Deschamps hailed the performances of Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu who finally earned his first senior international call-up.

The 24-year-old has been plying his trade in Italian football since making the move from Olympique Lyonnais to Milan in the summer of 2020.

The defender initially arrived as a relative unknown, but gradually managed to prove his worth during his time with the Rossoneri.

He ended up striking a great understanding with Fikayo Tomori, forming a fabulous defensive partnership that helped the club end an 11-year drought by clinching the Scudetto title in 2022.

How Kalulu revived his career at Juventus

However, Kalulu’s momentum was halted by a few injury problems which cost him a starting spot in Stefano Pioli’s lineup.

Hence, Milan didn’t mind sending the player on loan to Juventus last summer. However, they may have regretted their decision, as the Frenchman swiftly regained his best form, convincing the Bianconeri to exercise their option to buy him at the end of the season.

Moreover, Kalulu has also gained the favour of an old Juventus alumnus in Deschamps. The France manager has finally decided to add the versatile defender to his squad.

Didier Deschamps explains why he called up Pierre Kalulu

The 2018 World Cup-winning coach revealed that the Milan loanee has been on his shortlist for quite some time now.

“It’s the first time for him, as for Rayan Cherki. Kalulu is having a great season with Juventus. He was also great for Milan”, said Deschamps during his press conference via IlBianconero.

“He has the ability to be used in two roles. At Juventus, he plays more in a three-man defence, but he can also play right back.

“We’ve been following him for a while, his call-up is more or less linked to the absences in defence, but I also plan to be able to give a shake-up, to draw lessons for myself, for the staff, also in view of future deadlines.

“Then it will be up to them to earn confirmation, there is always a lot of competition. After the injury, which really penalised him and slowed him down, he has found an excellent form.”