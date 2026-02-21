Juventus have their work cut out when Galatasaray visit them for the return leg of their Champions League playoff next week.

The Old Lady suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat in the first leg in Turkiye and must now score three unanswered goals in Turin to force extra time. It is a daunting task, yet European football has witnessed remarkable turnarounds in the past.

In the semi-final in 2019, Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to defeat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield, progressing before ultimately winning the competition. That comeback remains one of the most memorable in Champions League history and serves as proof that dramatic reversals are possible at the highest level.

A Mountain to Climb in Turin

Juventus will hope to draw inspiration from such examples, but the scale of their challenge should not be underestimated. Galatasaray demonstrated attacking quality and composure in the first encounter, leaving Juventus with little margin for error in the second leg.

Even the most optimistic Juventus supporters may harbour doubts heading into the decisive fixture. However, this presents an opportunity for the players to silence critics and deliver a performance defined by resilience and conviction. A fast start and defensive discipline will be essential if they are to mount any credible comeback.

Capello Backs Bianconeri Response

Having assessed Juventus’ performances this season, Fabio Capello believes the Bianconeri retain a genuine chance of progressing, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb. He said, “With Bremer gone, the lights went out. But for the return match against Galatasaray, I have hope: the Turks must go to Turin convinced they’ve already reached the round of 16, making the mistake of underestimating Juve. Of course, Osimhen and company have remarkable pace, but Spalletti will have to find a way to stem it. I believe the Bianconeri still have a 40% chance of advancing. I believe Juventus will react with pride, and I’m confident.”

His assessment reflects cautious optimism, underlining that while the odds are challenging, belief remains within the Juventus camp.