Kaio Jorge’s time at Juventus never developed as hoped, largely due to circumstances beyond his control. A serious injury struck at what should have been a crucial stage of his progress, disrupting his momentum and limiting his opportunities in the first team. During his spell as a Juventus player, he also endured a robbery while away from Turin, adding further difficulty to an already challenging period in his career.

Ultimately, things simply did not work out for the attacker at the Allianz Stadium. With his development stalled and chances limited, the decision was taken for him to leave Juventus and continue his career elsewhere. That move has since proved to be the right one for both player and club.

Career revival in Brazil

Jorge is now flourishing in the Brazilian top flight with Cruzeiro, where he has re-established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the league. His performances and consistent goal scoring have quickly elevated his status, making him one of the hottest properties in Brazilian football at present.

At 23, he still has a long and promising future ahead of him. His age, combined with his current form, suggests that a return to European football is likely sooner rather than later. Each strong display further enhances his reputation and underlines the progress he has made since leaving Italy.

Juventus have taken close note of his resurgence, monitoring his performances while recognising the financial implications of his success. His continued development places him in an increasingly strong position within the transfer market.

Kaio Jorge (Getty Images)

Juventus’ financial interest in future move

According to Il Bianconero, Kaio Jorge is valued at 50 million euros. Several clubs continue to track him despite that significant valuation, reflecting the growing belief in his potential and ability.

Importantly for Juventus, the club secured a 30 percent sell-on clause when he departed. This means they could earn as much as 15m euros if he leaves Cruzeiro in a future transfer. While Juventus would welcome the idea of offering him a second chance in Turin, it may ultimately prove more profitable if he joins another club, allowing them to benefit financially from his resurgence while he continues to shine elsewhere.