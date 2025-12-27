Juventus has been in impressive form in recent weeks, securing victories against opponents that may have posed a greater challenge in previous seasons. Luciano Spalletti has instilled a style of football that is both effective and attractive, positioning the Bianconeri as a well-organised and competitive side.

The team is working diligently to maintain this positive momentum, and Spalletti’s leadership has been central to their improvement. His experience as Juventus’ most seasoned coach since Max Allegri has allowed him to implement tactical systems that suit the squad while striving to secure long-term success in the role.

Spalletti’s Impact on Juventus

Over the past few weeks, Spalletti has delivered both on and off the pitch, demonstrating his ability to enhance team performance. Juventus aim to sustain this run longer than the tenures of the previous two managers, reflecting the growing stability under his guidance. The players are responding to his methods, showing energy, discipline, and creativity in their play.

Fabio Capello has closely observed Juventus’ recent performances and has noticed notable improvements. He commented via Tuttojuve:

“Juve in recent matches has been fast and aggressive: I see changes of direction, balls played vertically. And they have playmakers who make the difference.”

Looking Ahead to the Second Half of the Season

As Spalletti continues to work with the squad, further improvements are anticipated. The team’s cohesion, tactical flexibility, and attacking intent are expected to develop, offering fans and analysts alike a chance to evaluate how Juventus will perform in the second half of the season.

Sustaining this level of performance will be critical as the club aims to compete at the top of Serie A and in European competitions. Spalletti’s ability to maintain consistency and extract the best from his players could define the success of Juventus this season.