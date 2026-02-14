Cristian Chivu will have the opportunity to avenge the defeat he suffered in his first Derby d’Italia as Inter Milan manager when the Nerazzurri meet the Old Lady again tomorrow. Juventus claimed a dramatic 4-3 victory in that earlier encounter, marking Chivu’s first experience of the fixture as a coach in charge of Inter.

Inter did not convincingly begin the season, but their form has improved significantly. They approach this contest sitting at the top of the league table, a position that underlines the consistency they have developed in recent months. Even in the event of defeat, they would remain at the summit, a reflection of how strong their campaign has been to date.

Title Implications and Personal Pride

For Chivu, this match carries importance on multiple levels. Beyond the obvious implications for the title race, there is also personal pride at stake. Leading one of the country’s two biggest clubs brings immense scrutiny and expectation, particularly in a fixture of this magnitude. Both sides have a long history of competing at the highest level and are determined to maintain their status at the summit of Italian football.

While Inter have retained the same coach since the start of the season, Juventus have undergone a managerial change, with Luciano Spalletti taking charge. That adjustment has brought renewed energy and structure to the Bianconeri.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Respect for Juventus’ Progress

Chivu has closely monitored Juventus’ development under Spalletti and believes their progress has been evident. Speaking as reported by Il Bianconero, he said, “With Luciano’s arrival, they’ve improved a lot in a short time, even individually. They’ve consistently improved since his arrival, and we continue to hope that our performances will be of a good standard, thanks to the determination shown over the last two months.”

His comments acknowledge the strides made by Juventus while reinforcing Inter’s intent to maintain their own high standards. The upcoming clash promises to test both teams’ resilience and ambition as they pursue success at the highest level.