It has become increasingly apparent that Juan Cuadrado’s loyalty is somewhat divided following his recent stint at Inter Milan after a long tenure with Juventus. The Colombian winger spent nearly a decade at Juve and even captained the club at one stage, establishing deep ties with the Bianconeri. Despite this, his time at Inter has complicated perceptions of his allegiance, particularly ahead of high-profile encounters such as the upcoming Derby d’Italia.

Juve is set to face Inter Milan this weekend, and the fixture will serve as a litmus test for Cuadrado’s loyalties. Both clubs share a fierce rivalry, and Cuadrado has experienced the intensity of these encounters firsthand during his years with Juventus. His insight into the fixture has been eagerly anticipated, given his unique perspective on both sides.

A Delicate Prediction

Cuadrado was interviewed about the upcoming clash and asked to provide a prediction, a task he clearly found challenging. He was careful not to alienate supporters of either club, demonstrating both tact and professionalism in his response. As cited by Tuttojuve, he stated, “They’re definitely the strongest teams, along with Napoli and Roma, who are doing very well. But it’ll be a tough battle, because if you look at the last few seasons, they’ve been decided at the end. I think Juve have strengthened very well; they have some great players. Inter too. It’ll be a tough match; I think the best team should win.”

His measured comments highlight the difficulty of navigating loyalties after representing both sides at the highest level. By acknowledging the strengths of both squads, Cuadrado avoided taking sides, demonstrating an understanding of the sensitivities surrounding the fixture.

Preparing for the Derby d’Italia

While Cuadrado’s allegiance may appear split, the outcome of the match will not be determined by his prediction. Juventus must focus on preparation, tactical discipline, and maximising the potential of their squad to secure a positive result. The Derby d’Italia, given its historical and competitive significance, demands concentration from all players and staff, regardless of external narratives or divided loyalties.

As one of the few individuals with direct experience at both clubs, Cuadrado’s perspective adds colour and context to the upcoming game. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri will look to their own performance and cohesion as the deciding factors, rather than relying on external commentary, in their quest to prevail in this crucial encounter.