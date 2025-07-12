LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA - JUNE 14: Samuel Mbangula #51 of Juventus arrives at the airport prior to the official FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on June 14, 2025 in Lewisburg, West Virginia. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Juventus winger Samuel Mbangula won’t join Nottingham Forest, but he could make the move to Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old was one of the pleasant surprises at the start of the previous campaign, as he managed to convince Thiago Motta and his staff so much that, not only did he earn a promotion to the senior squad, but he was also a starter in the first few outings of the 2024/25 campaign.

Mbangula immediately impressed by scoring Juve’s first goal of the season in the 3-0 victory over Como, delighting the Allianz Stadium crowd with a majestic solo effort.

Mbangula had his highs and lows at Juventus this season

Samuel Mbangula (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

As the season progressed, the Belgian lost some of his early-season momentum, while the departure of Motta and the subsequent arrival of Igor Tudor saw him fall further down the pecking order.

The Croatian manager considers the youngster inapt for his 3-4-2-1 formation, so the management has been trying to offload him in recent weeks.

Mbangula was close to signing for Forest, who were also interested in his teammate Timothy Weah. However, neither winger ended up joining the Premier League club.

While the American now appears destined to join Olympique Marseille, the young Belgian could be heading to the Bundesliga.

Werder Bremen revive interest in Samuel Mbangula

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Werder Bremen have rekindled their interest in Mbangula, launching a new onslaught for the Bruxelles native. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the negotiations between the parties will come to fruition.

Mbangula had spells at the academies of Club Brugge and Anderlecht before being poached by Juventus in 2020.

He initially started with the club’s U17 squad, and went on to represent the Primavera and Next Gen squads before earning a promotion to the first team last summer.