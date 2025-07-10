Juventus winger Timothy Weah is reportedly edging close to completing a transfer to Olympique Marseille.

The 25-year-old has been playing his football in Turin since making the move from LOSC Lille in the summer of 2023, but he’s now considered surplus to requirements.

In fact, the Serie A giants tried to ship him off to Nottingham Forest in recent weeks, alongside his younger teammate, Samuel Mbangula. But while the two clubs were both keen on the double transfer, the players turned down the opportunity.

Moreover, Weah’s agent was anything but pleased with Juve’s actions, especially after dropping his client from the matchday squad that faced Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup, in an apparent attempt to push the transfer.

Timothy Weah heading out of Juventus

So even though the USMNT star resited a move to Forest, his relationship with the club seems to be broken.

It should also be mentioned that the player had publicly expressed his irritation with the management who placed him and his teammates in an awkward position, as they stood behind President Donald Trump while the latter was discussing politics and the war in the Middle East during the club’s visit to the White House last month.

Therefore, the writing is on the wall for Weah who is now destined to leave Juventus. In recent days, Marseille emerged as the clear favourites to sign him this summer.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus & Marseille edging closer to Weah agreement

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the two clubs are now close to sealing an agreement, and this time, the winger is willing to accept the destination.

The pink newspaper expects the deal to be worth circa €15 million. But while Juventus are gunning for a permanent sale so they can immediately reinvest the sum in new signings, the Ligue 1 giants are pushing for a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

While it remains to be seen how this knot will be solved, most sources expect the deal to eventually go through.