Juventus and Genoa are reportedly negotiating the transfer of Facundo Gonzalez who is set for yet another loan spell.

The 22-year-old started his career at Espanyol and then signed for Valencia in 2019, before sealing a transfer to Juventus in August 2023.

The Bianconeri were impressed by his exploits in the U20 World Cup, playing an instrumental role in Uruguay’s triumph. Hence, the Serie A giants acquired his services on a low-cost deal (just over €1 million), but never integrated him into their squad.

Juventus planning to send Facundo Gonzalez on another loan stint

Gonzalez was sent out on loan to Sampdoria shortly following his arrival in Turin, spending his campaign at the Serie B club. This was followed by a more prestigious loan stint at Feyenoord. However, the young defender struggled for playing time in Rotterdam.

Therefore, Juventus are unlikely to keep the Uruguayan at Igor Tudor’s court this season, so they’re planning to ship him out for a third time.

According to Calciomercato, Genoa are looking to pounce on the opportunity, especially after losing the services of their veteran defender, Mattia Bani.

Genoa & Juventus discussing the future of Gonzalez

The Grifone have already opened talks with Juventus for Gonzalez, so it remains to be seen if they’ll able to capture the player’s services rather swiftly.

This would be the defender’s first experience in the Italian top flight. Moreover, he is already familiar with the city, having previously played for Genoa’s arch-rivals, Sampdoria.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the Rossoblu poaches a young Juventus defender. They had already acquired Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Koni De Winter. The first two were sold to Tottenham for large profits, while the latter is also expected to join a bigger club sooner or latter, and has already earned himself top suitors, including Inter.