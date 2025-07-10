Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is sick and tired of waiting on the sidelines, so he’s eyeing a return to action as soon as possible.

The Brazilian is widely considered amongst the finest centre-backs in Serie A, if not the ultimate best.

Sadly for the 28-year-old, his last campaign was wrecked by an ACL injury he suffered in a Champions League contest against RB Leipzig in early October. Many consider it the main turning point for Juve’s campaign, as they suddenly lost the defensive solidity that characterised their earlier outings under Thiago Motta.

Gleison Bremer’s edging ever closer

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Bremer has been sidelined ever since, but he’s making large strides in this recovery process as of late. For instance, the former Torino star was included in Igor Tudor’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, albeit he was never expected to feature.

But according to IlBianconero, Bremer’s much-anticipated comeback is edging ever closer, with the player keen to be ready for the club’s first official match of the new campaign.

As the source explains, the Brazil international will report to pre-season on July 24 to kickstart his preparations alongside his teammates. This will include a training camp in Germany, and a friendly test against Borussia Dortmund.

Will Bremer be deployed in Juventus vs Parma?

The Bianconeri will then begin the Serie A campaign by hosting Parma on August 24, and Bremer is hoping to take part in the action.

But while the player’s intentions are clear, it remains to be seen if Tudor and his staff will be willing to grant him his wish immediately. After all, the club has been waiting for Bremer to recover for nine months and counting, so the last thing they want is to botch his return with a hasty decision.

Therefore, the medical staff will be keeping a close eye on the defender during pre-season to assess his ideal return date and try to limit the risk of a relapse.