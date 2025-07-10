A report in the Portuguese media reveals a curious clause inserted in Francisco Conceicao’s contract with Porto.

The 22-year-old has been associated with the Portuguese giants since 2018 when he joined their youth ranks while his father, Sergio, was the head coach of the first team.

The winger spent the previous campaign on loan at Juventus, where he managed to win the affection of the fanbase. As for Igor Tudor, he had initially dropped him from his starting lineup upon his arrival in March, but eventually changed his mind.

Therefore, the Serie A giants are keen to keep Conceicao on a permanent basis, so they’re currently engaged in negotiations with Porto.

Juventus & Porto negotiating Francisco Conceicao deal

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

While the Dragao have initially set their asking price at €30 million (which is the value of the player’s release clause), the Bianconeri are hoping to drive the price down to €22 million. Some reports believe that the two clubs could reach an agreement at €25 million.

Nevertheless, a report in A Bola (via TuttoJuve) claims Conceicao is entitled to receive 20% of the transfer fee thanks to an unusual clause inserted in his Porto contract.

The Portuguese newspaper explains how this situation dates back to the player’s return to Porto following his spell at Ajax.

Why will Conceicao receive a cut from his transfer fee

The Portuguese club sold the young player to the Amsterdam-based giants in the summer of 2022. But following an underwhelming campaign in the Netherlands, Conceicao was sent back to Porto who struggled to match the relatively high salary he was earning at Ajax, so the club’s former president, Pinto Da Costa, offered to remunerate him by yielding 20% of any future transfer fee.

The source adds that this clause was only discovered when Andre Villas-Boas was elected Porto president.

Therefore, if Juventus were to pay a transfer fee of €30 million, Porto would only receive €24m, with Conceicao collecting the remaining €6m. So it remains to be seen if the Portuguese giants would be willing to accept discounts that would further decrease their profit.