Napoli are in the hunt for a new midfielder, and they have reportedly added Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti to their shortlist.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of the Turin-based giants, joining the club’s academy at a tender age.

The Italy U21 starlet was promoted to the first team under the orders of Max Allegri in March 2022, amidst an injury crisis, and he managed to make the most out of the opportunity.

However, the young midfielder’s development stalled over the next two campaigns, so Juventus decided to send him out on loan to Genoa last season, especially after the arrivals of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram, which saw him fall further down in the pecking order.

Juventus wondering what to do with Miretti following Genoa loan spell

During his stay at the Luigi Ferraris, Miretti managed to impress, especially following the appointment of Patrick Vieira who deployed him in a more advanced role.

Unfortunately for the youngster, his positive campaign ended with a shoulder injury that required surgical intervention, thus depriving him of the opportunity of joining Igor Tudor’s squad in the FIFA Club World Cup.

This summer, Miretti is expected to report to Juve’s pre-season training camp, at least once he recovers from injury, but his future at the club remains uncertain.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Napoli has emerged as a potential destination for the Pinerolo native.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Napoli keeping an eye on Fabio Miretti

The pink newspaper claims that Miretti is being courted by the Italian champions who are searching the market for a sixth midfielder. Antonio Conte’s side is thus considering a move for the young Italian.

Napoli’s interest shouldn’t come as a major surprise, as their sporting director, Giovanni Manna, is all too familiar with the player after overseeing his growth during their time together at Juventus Next Gen.