Igor Tudor is facing increasing pressure to make a decisive call on his first-choice striker at Juventus, and the uncertainty surrounding this decision is beginning to affect the team’s performances. The Bianconeri have several talented forwards at their disposal, yet finding a consistent goal-scorer has become a significant challenge for the manager.

Juventus’ Striking Dilemma

Currently, Dusan Vlahovic is the most in-form striker in the squad, but his impending departure has created a challenging situation for Tudor. The club cannot afford to rely heavily on a player who is expected to leave, yet the alternatives have not offered convincing solutions. Jonathan David, signed to eventually replace Vlahovic, has been struggling to find the back of the net. His performances so far have not met expectations, and this lack of end product is putting additional pressure on the team.

Lois Openda, another forward brought in as part of the club’s long-term planning, has also found goals hard to come by. Despite showing flashes of promise, he has yet to deliver the level of consistency required at a club of Juventus’ stature. As a result, Vlahovic continues to play a crucial role, often coming off the bench to make an impact, even though his future lies elsewhere.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Tardelli’s Advice to Tudor

This situation could ultimately shape Tudor’s time in charge of the Bianconeri this season. Italian football legend Marco Tardelli has observed the team’s struggles closely and believes the manager should continue to trust Vlahovic as the main striker, at least for now. Speaking via Tuttojuve, Tardelli said:

“Tudor must focus on Vlahovic, he’s the best striker he has. He needs confidence and consistency. We’re missing a true champion in midfield, but Yildiz has everything it takes to become one.”

Tardelli’s remarks underline the importance of stability and faith in proven talent. Even though Vlahovic’s time at the club may be drawing to a close, his presence remains vital to Juventus’ short-term success. Allowing him to lead the line could provide the momentum needed to keep the team competitive while others, such as David and Openda, continue to adapt and grow. Failure to maximise Vlahovic’s contributions before his departure could prove costly for Tudor and Juventus as the season progresses.