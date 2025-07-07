Juventus and Olympique Marseille are reportedly closing in on an agreement that would send Timothy Weah back to France.

The 25-year-old rose through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain before carving himself a prominent role at LOSC Lille. His exploits in Ligue 1 earned him a transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2023, arriving as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado.

Weah struggled for relevance in his first season in Turin under Max Allegri, but became a regular feature for Thiago Motta during the latter’s ill-fated tenure at Continassa. The USMNT star then played as a wingback for Igor Tudor, but has now lost his starting spot following Andrea Cambiaso’s return from injury and Alberto Costa’s sudden rise to prominence.

Juventus & Timothy Weah set to part ways

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Therefore, Juventus now consider the winger surplus to requirements and have already tried to send him to Nottingham Forest alongside Samuel Mbangula.

However, both players rejected the destination, and Weah’s agent was vocal about his irritation with Juve’s demeanour, especially after dropping the duo from the matchday squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup contest against Manchester City in an apparent attempt to force their exits.

Weah emerges as a main target for Marseille

But while the American turned down the opportunity to join Forest, he’s still expected to leave Turin this summer. In recent days, several tracks have emerged, but it appears that Marseille is the player’s most concrete destination.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), the negotiations between OM and the Bianconeri are at an advanced stage, with the French giants closing in on an agreement worth €15 million.

Weah would thus reunite with Adrien Rabiot who joined Marseille on a free transfer last summer. He would also have the opportunity to play in the Champions League this season, as the southern French giants finished second in the league last term.