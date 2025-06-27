Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula were left out of Juventus’ squad for their recent Club World Cup match against Manchester City, and manager Igor Tudor has now confirmed that it was due to ongoing transfer negotiations.

The duo has been the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest, and recent reports indicate that Juventus is close to finalising a deal that would see both players leave for a combined fee of around €23 million. With the Premier League side preparing for European competition, they are looking to strengthen their squad and have been in advanced talks with the Bianconeri over the past few weeks.

Juventus moving forward without Weah and Mbangula

Since Tudor took over as manager, both players have seen a significant drop in their playing time. The Croatian coach, who has now been confirmed to lead Juventus next season, appears to be reshaping his squad with a clear vision. This includes decisions to part ways with players who do not fit into his tactical plans moving forward.

Following the defeat to Manchester City, Tudor was asked about the absence of Weah and Mbangula. He offered a direct explanation, telling reporters via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We preferred not to call them up for market reasons, that’s enough.”

This clear message underlines that their omissions were not based on form or fitness, but purely due to their expected departures. It’s also a strong signal that the club is focused on backing Tudor’s decisions as they look to streamline the squad ahead of the new season.

Time to consider the next step

For both players, the writing now seems to be on the wall. If they remain at the club, their chances of regular football appear slim. In situations like this, it’s often in a player’s best interest to move on and seek opportunities where they can contribute more consistently.

While a transfer is not yet finalised, the indications are clear: Juventus is ready to turn the page, and the players involved must now decide whether to move forward with their careers elsewhere.