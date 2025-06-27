Matias Soule is one of the promising players to emerge from Juventus’ development system, even though he is no longer part of the club’s current project. After a solid loan spell at Frosinone, he was sold to AS Roma last summer in a move that formed part of the club’s Next Gen transfer strategy.

Since joining Roma, Soule has experienced some inconsistency in form, but he remains a valued part of their squad. Despite moving on from Juventus, he continues to reflect positively on his time in Turin, especially the formative moments that helped shape his early professional career.

Soule recalls time at Juventus with admiration

In a recent interview, Soule opened up about what it was like to be part of the Juventus environment, even before he had fully broken into the senior squad. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the attacker looked back on moments that made a lasting impression on him, particularly an encounter with one of the most high-profile teammates he trained with during that time.

Soule said: “Incredible. I wasn’t in the first team yet, but I started training. Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo were there. One time, CR7 came to sit down for lunch with another teammate. We talked for an hour. He told me everything, even about his life in Madrid. I was in shock, but I asked questions. I couldn’t believe it.”

This experience clearly meant a lot to Soule, who was still transitioning from youth football to the senior level. Training alongside players with global reputations gave him exposure to a different level of professionalism and mentality.

(Photo by Nicolò Campo/Sipa USA) – Photo by Icon sport

Looking ahead while reflecting on the past

Though he now plays elsewhere, Soule’s reflections show that Juventus still holds a meaningful place in his development. Encounters like the one he described can offer young players insights that go beyond the pitch and provide motivation during difficult spells.

Juventus may have parted ways with Soule as part of a broader squad-building strategy, but moments like these underline the value of investing in young talent and integrating them into an elite environment whenever possible.