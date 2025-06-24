Nottingham Forest is interested in signing two Juventus players this summer, aiming to strengthen their squad with Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah. The Bianconeri have made it clear that both players are available for transfer as they no longer fit into manager Igor Tudor’s plans.

Under previous coach Thiago Motta, Mbangula and Weah were important squad members, but Tudor’s new system has minimised their roles. Juventus now wants to sell both players to generate funds for other reinforcements.

Juventus Sets Price as Forest Negotiates

Juventus has reportedly asked for €30 million to sell both players together. However, Nottingham Forest has indicated a willingness to pay only €23 million, hoping to persuade Juventus to accept a lower offer. According to a report on Il Bianconero, the negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing, with Forest pushing for a quick deal.

Mbangula has been sidelined for some time and is expected to leave the club, while Weah has lost his place to Alberto Costa and needs to move to get regular playing time. Juventus wants to complete these sales swiftly to rebalance the squad ahead of the new season.

Samuel Mbangula (Getty Images)

Forest Sees Opportunity in Juventus Duo

From Forest’s perspective, acquiring these two players offers a chance to boost their squad with young talent that has Serie A experience. Both Mbangula and Weah showed promise under Motta, and a fresh start in the Premier League could revitalise their careers.

Juventus, on the other hand, understands that keeping players who do not fit Tudor’s plans is counterproductive. Accepting Forest’s offer would provide the necessary funds to reinvest in other areas of the squad, helping the club remain competitive.

The sale of Mbangula and Weah is a pragmatic move by Juventus, reflecting a broader strategy to rebuild and strengthen. With Tudor focusing on players better suited to his style, offloading surplus players quickly is essential.

Overall, the negotiations appear positive, and a deal could be reached soon. Both clubs stand to benefit: Juventus can fund further signings, and Forest gains two promising talents to aid their Premier League ambitions.