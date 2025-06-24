Juventus could lose Mattia Perin in this transfer window as he looks for a new club where he will have greater opportunities to play regularly. The goalkeeper has been the second choice at Juventus for a long time and was receiving game time in European competitions under former coach Thiago Motta. However, since Igor Tudor took charge, Perin has found it difficult to approach the level of involvement he previously enjoyed.

Tudor does not rotate his squad as much as Motta did, which has limited Perin’s chances to feature in competitive matches. The goalkeeper now feels that leaving the club is necessary to secure the game time he requires to revive and advance his career. Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing him during this transfer window.

Interest from Serie A Clubs and Potential Transfers

There is little doubt about Perin’s quality, and he has always performed well whenever he has been allowed to play. As one of the more experienced goalkeepers in Serie A, he is attracting attention from clubs seeking a reliable and proven presence in goal.

According to Calciomercato, Bologna and Como are two clubs currently pushing to sign Perin. Both teams are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options and see Perin as a valuable addition. Furthermore, there is speculation that Perin could reunite with Max Allegri at AC Milan, which would represent a significant move in his career.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Career Prospects and the Need for Regular Football

Perin deserves consistent game time to maintain his form and continue his professional development. His desire for more minutes on the pitch is understandable given his limited playing opportunities at Juventus under Tudor. Moving to another club where he is likely to be the first-choice goalkeeper would provide him with the platform to showcase his talents on a regular basis.

Juventus will need to carefully consider the potential departure of Perin as they prepare for the remainder of the season. The club’s decision will have implications for their goalkeeping depth and overall squad balance. For Perin, securing a transfer to a club willing to offer him regular playing time is crucial for his career longevity.