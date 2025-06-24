Juventus has been following Victor Osimhen’s progress for an extended period and has not given up on the prospect of signing the Nigerian striker. Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli on a permanent deal during this transfer window after returning from his loan spell at Galatasaray last season.

The Nigerian forward has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. During his time in Turkey, he performed impressively, attracting the attention of several clubs interested in securing his services. Immediately after the season concluded, Al Hilal made a substantial bid to sign Osimhen ahead of the Club World Cup. Surprisingly, the Nigerian striker turned down multiple offers, choosing instead to take the summer off to rest.

Juventus’ Continued Interest and Strategic Plans

Although recent weeks suggested that Juventus might have abandoned their pursuit of Osimhen, a report from Tuttomercatoweb indicates otherwise. The Old Lady remains strongly interested in the striker and is reportedly preparing to make an approach to acquire him.

Igor Tudor is believed to be a key figure in this renewed interest. He considers Osimhen the ideal striker to transform Juventus and strengthen the squad significantly. Tudor views the Nigerian as the perfect replacement for Dusan Vlahovic and is keen to have him lead the team’s attacking line in Turin.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Osimhen’s Potential Impact on Juventus

Osimhen’s reputation as one of the world’s best strikers is well-founded. His goal-scoring ability and physical presence on the pitch make him a valuable asset for any team. Juventus’ pursuit of Osimhen reflects their ambition to bolster their attacking options and compete at the highest level.

The club’s willingness to reignite their interest after a period of apparent inactivity demonstrates their recognition of Osimhen’s potential to make an immediate impact. Securing the striker’s signature would be a statement of intent for Juventus as they look to improve their fortunes in the coming seasons.