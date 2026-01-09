Juventus continue to weigh up their attacking options as discussions persist over whether a return for Federico Chiesa would be the right move at this stage. The club is carefully assessing its priorities as it looks to strengthen the squad, and an alternative option has now emerged that could influence the final decision.

Recent reports have linked Juventus with a potential move to bring Chiesa back to Turin. The attacker fits the profile favoured by Luciano Spalletti, who previously worked with him at the international level. During that time, Chiesa made a strong impression, and the manager is understood to value his qualities highly, which has fuelled speculation about a possible reunion at club level.

Chiesa return under consideration

Chiesa originally left Juventus after a period blighted by injuries, with his fitness record raising concerns during his time at the club. Since moving on, however, his situation has improved, and he has not suffered injuries as frequently while at Liverpool. Despite this progress, he has not established himself as a regular starter in the Premier League, a factor that could make him receptive to a return to Serie A.

A move back to Juventus could appeal to Chiesa if he feels he would be trusted with consistent playing time. From the club’s perspective, the decision hinges on whether his current level and availability justify a renewed investment, particularly given their cautious approach to recruitment.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Almada offered as an alternative

If Juventus remain unconvinced about pursuing Chiesa, they have been presented with another option. Thiago Almada of Atletico Madrid has been made available for a potential loan move, offering a different profile in attack. The Argentinian has struggled for regular minutes in Spain, and this has opened the door for a temporary switch.

According to Calciomercato, Almada has now been offered to Juventus as the Bianconeri continue their search for an attacking reinforcement this month. The club is keen to add quality, but any signing must represent clear value and align with the manager’s plans. Juventus are expected to hold internal discussions to determine whether working with Almada is the right step before moving forward with any deal.