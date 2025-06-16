The future of Mattia Perin appears increasingly away from Juventus, as three Serie A clubs emerge as potential destinations.

The 32-year-old has been a loyal servant to the cause since making the move from Genoa in the summer of 2018. This was only interrupted by an 18-month loan stint at his former club when Gianluigi Buffon returned for a second spell in Turin.

This season, Perin produced solid displays whenever called up, including a heroic display in the Champions League defeat to Stuttgart, which earned him a contract renewal until June 2027.

However, the goalkeeper is no longer content with the lack of playing time. He only made nine appearances this season, while Michele Di Gregorio instantly cemented himself as the club’s No.1, whether during Thiago Motta’s reign or under Igor Tudor’s tutelage.

Perin wants Juventus exit

Therefore, several sources in the Italian media believe Perin is on his way out of the club this summer.

In recent days, he has been heavily linked to Milan who might end up selling Mike Maignan, and would thus seek a competent replacement. Perin also holds the esteem of Max Allegri who has been recently appointed as the Rossoneri’s head coach.

But according to Tuttospot via IlBianconero, Milan isn’t the only Serie A club interested in the Juventus goalkeeper.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that Bologna have also set their sights on Perin. The Emilians qualified for the Europa League after winning the Coppa Italia, so they would like to add a new custodian to rotate with Lukasz Skorupski.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Bologna & Como join Milan in the race for Mattia Perin

Finally, the ambitious Como have already been active on the market, bolstering Cesc Fabrgregas’ squad with several interesting additions.

Nevertheless, the Lagunari still lack a top-quality goalkeeper, as Jean Butez hasn’t been entirely convincing.

The source adds that Juventus would be happy to keep Perin, but they won’t prevent him from leaving if he asks to do so.