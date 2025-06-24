Michele Di Gregorio has quickly become one of the most important players in the Juventus squad and is expected to play a pivotal role in any success they achieve at the Club World Cup. The Italian goalkeeper has been a reliable presence between the posts and has helped the Bianconeri qualify for the next round of the competition.

Juventus arrived at the tournament following a challenging domestic campaign, which led many to believe they were not among the favourites to go far. However, the team has defied expectations, producing some excellent performances and emerging as one of the most impressive sides to watch so far.

Di Gregorio Embracing Juventus Mentality

As the tournament progresses, Di Gregorio has underlined the club’s ambition and commitment to winning every competition they enter. His mentality reflects the standards expected at a club like Juventus, where there is never any room for complacency or mediocrity.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, the goalkeeper said:

“When you’re at Juventus, your only thought is always to win. After two wins in the first two games of the group, I think it’s even more right to believe in it. We’re here to honour the event in the best possible way and, since we are Juventus, also to win it.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Positive Attitude Driving Success

Juventus have shown intensity and quality throughout the tournament, and Di Gregorio’s leadership at the back has played a crucial part in that. His mindset, rooted in a commitment to excellence, mirrors what the club has always stood for, and it is a vital ingredient if Juve is to lift the trophy.

With players like Di Gregorio leading by example, Juventus can justifiably dream of Club World Cup success. The belief within the squad appears genuine, and fans will be hoping that this positive momentum carries them to the final.