The representatives of Dusan Vlahovic won’t fly to Turin for direct talks with Juventus, as the relationship between the two parties has now reached an all-time low.

The Serbian striker is no longer wanted at the club, especially following the arrival of Jonathan David on a free transfer.

Moreover, the club is hoping to make room for another addition to the attacking department, which could be none other than Randal Kolo Muani who spent the last six months on loan at Juventus. The Serie A giants are currently negotiating a new agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus seeking a solution for Dusan Vlahovic

As for Vlahovic, the Bianconeri believe it is past time for him to pack his bags and embark on a new career chapter after falling well short of expectations in recent years. Moreover, the 25-year-old has refused all contract renewal offers, as he intends to see out his contract which will expire next summer, and collect €12 million in his final year in Turin.

Needless to say, Damien Comolli and the rest of the Juventus management are horrified by this hypothesis, so they have been trying to figure out a solution, even offering a contract termination that would allow the striker to sign for a new club as a free agent.

Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic’s entourage won’t attend the meeting with Juventus

The two parties were expected to sit at the same table on Saturday in an attempt to find a suitable resolution.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Vlahovic’s entourage refused to board a plane to Turin for a face-to-face summit.

As the pink newspaper explains, the player’s agents feel that the distance between the parties is too great to be bridged in a meeting, so they won’t bother flying to Italy.

Thus, it remains to be seen how this soap opera will unfold in the coming weeks. But one thing is sure, Vlahovic is now the club’s ultimate conundrum of the summer transfer window.