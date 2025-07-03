Juventus are hoping to keep Randal Kolo Muani for the new campaign, but they have been unable to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bianconeri signed the Frenchman in January on a dry loan until the end of the season. The European champions agreed to extend the deal until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, as the two clubs agreed to reconvene later in the summer to discuss the player’s fate ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

But according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the talks between the two parties haven’t been fruitful thus far, as the transfer’s formula remains the main obstacle.

Juventus & PSG struggling to reach an agreement for Kolo Muani

While PSG are keen to offload Kolo Muani on a permanent transfer, or at least on a loan deal that includes an obligation to buy, Juventus are only offering a loan with an option to buy, which doesn’t bode well for their French counterparts.

The two clubs are expected to hold further talks as they attempt to find a solution for the 26-year-old who has already expressed his desire to stay in Turin on multiple occasions.

Juventus also keep other tracks alive

Juventus have also been busy on alternative tracks, striking an agreement with Jonathan David who will join the club on a free transfer. The Canadian international will undergo his medical on Friday before penning a five-year contract.

Moreover, the Old Lady is still hopeful of signing Victor Osimhen which would certainly rule Kolo Muani out of the equation.

Nevertheless, it is essential for the Serie A giants to find Dusan Vlahovic a new club, as they cannot afford to keep him and his hefty wages any longer, especially if they intend to bring in some reinforcement.