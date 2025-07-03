Juventus may have secured their first signing of the summer in the shape of Jonathan David, but this won’t rule out a move for Victor Osimhen.

The Bianconeri are working on revamping their attacking department. The management is hoping to find a solution for Dusan Vlahovic who is no longer wanted at the club, and the same goes for Arkadiusz Milik who hasn’t played in over a year due to a knee injury.

As for Randal Kolo Muani, the club would like to keep him, but has yet to strike an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain, as the two parties may have different visions regarding the formula and figures.

Juventus set to welcome Jonathan David this week

The good news for Juventus is that David’s arrival is now considered imminent, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano and other top sources. The 25-year-old Canadian is expected to undergo his medical on Friday before signing for the club as a free agent.

Nevertheless, Igor Tudor’s squad would still require the addition of another centre-forward, while reports in the Italian media aren’t ruling out Osimhen’s arrival.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are still keeping tabs on their longtime target, despite the departure of the club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Why Juventus still stand a chance at signing Osimhen

The Nigerian bomber returned from an excellent loan spell at Galatasaray, but Napoli still have no plans to reinstate him. They were hoping to sell him to Al-Hilal who offered lucrative figures, but the player turned down the Saudi option.

As the pink newspaper explains, Osimhen’s contract includes a €75 million release clause which can only be activated by clubs outside Italy. However, this clause will expire on July 15.

Afterwards, foreign clubs will no longer have an advantage over Juventus. Moreover, the lack of suitors could force Napoli to sit on the same table with the Bianconeri, even though Aurelio De Laurentiis would be loath to sell the 26-year-old to one of his main rivals.

Therefore, we can expect some interesting developments on the track in the coming weeks.