Juventus are making progress on the Jadon Sancho track, but only because they haven’t been able to sign Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis.

The 22-year-old joined the Bianconeri last summer on a dry loan from Porto. Although his campaign was filled with highs and lows, he managed to earn the adoration of the fanbase, and eventually won the support of Igor Tudor who had been sceptical at first.

While it was said that Juventus and Porto had a gentleman’s agreement sponsored by super-agent Jorge Mendes, it appears that the cards have changed following the departure of Juve’s Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

Juventus give up on Francisco Conceicao?

The Serie A giants were initially expected to splash €30 million to trigger the player’s release clause. However, they have been reluctant to do so in recent weeks, instead asking Porto for a discount.

Therefore, Sky Sports News revealed that Juventus have failed to find an agreement to keep Conceicao, which is why they turned their attention to Sancho.

The report claims that the Italian club held ‘positive’ talks with the player’s entourage and Manchester United.

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Juventus talks with Man United & Sancho advancing

The Red Devils prefer to sell the player on a permanent transfer, but they would also consider an initial loan with an obligation to buy.

But while the Old Lady should be able to find an agreement with their English counterparts over the transfer, negotiating with Sancho and his representatives could be difficult, as the winger will be required to accept a pay cut since Juve aren’t willing to match his hefty wages.

It should be noted that recent reports in Italy claimed that the 25-year-old is open to making a financial sacrifice to facilitate his transfer to Turin, so there could be some major developments on this track in the coming hours.