Juventus are expected to part ways with Timothy Weah in the coming days or weeks, so they’re already seeking a replacement.

The 25-year-old is a versatile wide player capable of filling various positions on either flank. However, the American isn’t part of the club’s plans for next season.

The Bianconeri already tried to ship him off to Nottingham Forest alongside Samuel Mbangula, but both players rejected a move to the Premier League club.

Nevertheless, Weah is still set to leave, and he’s seemingly more open to a return to France through the gates of Olympique Marseille who have been making significant progress in their negotiations with Juventus.

Juventus searching the market for a new right wingback

Therefore, the Bianconeri will need a new wingback, especially one on the right side, as Alberto Costa is also tipped to join Sporting CP.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus have put together a shortlist that contains four names capable of replacing Weah.

As the source explains, Dodo is considered the club’s preferred profile. The 26-year-old has been plying his trade at Fiorentina since making the move from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2022. The Brazilian is tied to the Viola with a contract running until June 2027.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Fiorentina want €30m to part ways with Dodo

The pink newspaper adds that two clubs have been in contact recently, but the Tuscans insist on collecting a transfer fee of €30 million, which has complicated matters for the Old Lady.

Therefore, Damien Comolli and Co. are keeping other tracks alive. Juve continue to monitor two experienced profiles in Mainz captain Silvan Widmer and Marseille’s Jonathan Clauss (who already played under Igor Tudor in 2022/23).

Moreover, Juventus are keeping tabs on Marco Palestra, a 20-year-old wingback who rose through the ranks of Atalanta but has been struggling for playing time amidst the tough competition for places in Bergamo.