Vasilije Adzic is regarded as one of the most exciting young players in the current Juventus squad, yet he continues to struggle for meaningful game time. The men in black and white hope he will eventually develop into a world-class footballer and become an important figure within their setup, but the depth of experience in the squad has made it difficult for him to earn regular minutes. His progression depends on consistent involvement, and although this is recognised internally, the opportunities he requires have not materialised.

Limited Opportunities Slowing Development

During the summer, there were suggestions that Adzic might leave on loan in order to secure the playing time necessary for his growth. A temporary move was expected to provide him with the experience of regular Serie A football, something Juventus currently cannot guarantee. Despite this, the youngster chose to remain at the Allianz Stadium and fight for his place in the team. That decision has not yet paid off. Luciano Spalletti has overlooked him in several recent matches, creating growing concern about the direction of his development at such a crucial stage in his career.

The situation has drawn attention in his homeland as well. Many believe that a loan spell would have offered the continuity and confidence he needs. The limited minutes he managed last season have not increased this term, and there is a sense that without more consistent opportunities, the risk of stagnation becomes greater.

Vasilije Adzic (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Savicevic Voices Concern Over Career Path

Dejan Savicevic, president of the Montenegro FA, has now expressed his worry about the midfielder’s situation. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “He is going through a tough time. He was supposed to leave Juventus in June to play a year at a mid level Serie A team. He would have had more consistency and gained confidence. He barely played last year, he is limited playing time, I would have expected him to be given more after his goal against Inter. He cannot play so little, he has got great quality, but he needs to spend a year elsewhere and then return to Juventus. I advised him what I am telling you six months ago, but he did not listen. He told me that Tudor had assured him he would get playing time.”