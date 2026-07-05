Luciano Spalletti intends to relaunch Douglas Luiz at Juventus by deploying him as a regista, with the Brazil international set to be tested in the deep-lying playmaker role before pre-season friendlies begin, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The reference point Spalletti has in mind is Stanislav Lobotka – the architect of Napoli’s 2022-23 Scudetto build-up, who averaged among the highest pass-completion rates in Serie A that season and consistently led Napoli’s midfield in progressive passes. The manager is convinced Luiz’s technical baseline and ball retention are compatible with that same structural brief.

Financial Pressure Behind the Tactical Decision

Juventus’s failure to qualify for the Champions League this season sharpens the logic considerably. A successful conversion of Luiz into a credible regista removes the need for heavy spending on a specialist midfielder – a meaningful saving given the club signed him from Aston Villa in summer 2024 on a five-year contract to 30 June 2029, paying a reported €50m with up to €1.5m in add-ons. Giovanni Carnevali, now installed as Juventus CEO, will be aware that squeezing value from existing assets is the cleaner route back to European football’s top table.

Luiz arrived in Turin after a standout 2023-24 season at Villa – nine Premier League goals in 35 appearances as Unai Emery’s side finished fourth – and his overall record at the club ran to 22 goals and 24 assists across 204 games in all competitions. His first season at Juventus was, by most assessments, a significant underperformance relative to that fee and those numbers, with Italian outlets pointing to tactical misalignment and a lack of defined role under previous management.

The Lobotka Blueprint

Spalletti’s interest in the regista position at Juventus is well-documented: the club have been linked with Lobotka himself as a transfer target, which makes deploying Luiz in that mould both a genuine tactical conviction and a potential cost-saving measure. Pre-season will now serve as the real audition, with Luiz’s touch locations and passing volume under close scrutiny from the opening friendlies. Any subsequent midfield recruitment will be read as a direct verdict on whether the experiment has convinced Spalletti he already has his regista in the building.