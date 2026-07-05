Juventus have registered interest in signing Eljif Elmas from RB Leipzig this summer, with agent George Gardi actively offering the North Macedonia midfielder to the Bianconeri after Napoli declined to exercise their purchase option, according to journalist Tuttomercatoweb.

Elmas joined Leipzig for €24m in January 2024 and has spent both subsequent seasons back in Italy on loan – first at Torino in the second half of 2024-25, then at Napoli last term. Napoli held a buy option of around €17m but reportedly pushed for a reduced fee of €10-11m; Leipzig rejected that approach in June 2026, returning Elmas to their books and opening the door to fresh negotiations.

Spalletti’s Tactical Case

Luciano Spalletti, who won the 2023 Scudetto with Elmas at Napoli, views the 26-year-old as a tactically versatile squad piece rather than a marquee starter – capable of operating as trequartista, mezzala, wide attacker or deeper midfielder. Sky Sport Italia reports Spalletti sees him as a low-cost “jolly” to complete the squad, a role Elmas filled across 44 appearances during that title campaign, contributing one goal and four assists. Last season at Napoli he made 33 Serie A appearances, returning one goal and three assists.

Initial contact between Juventus and Leipzig has already taken place, with the German club valuing Elmas at approximately €15m, per SportMediaset. A loan-with-option structure – similar to the formula Napoli proposed – remains the most viable route for an Italian club. Elmas turns 27 in September and his Leipzig contract runs until June 2028, so Leipzig retain meaningful leverage. The appointment of Giovanni Carnevali as CEO positions Juventus well for exactly this type of structured negotiation.

Competition From Aston Villa

Aston Villa have also requested information on Elmas’ availability, though Villa are described as currently focused on other priorities. Italian media frame the Juventus pursuit as an operazione low-cost that fits the club’s need for financially sustainable depth as a potential Vlahovic departure could free up budget. Talks between Juventus and Leipzig are expected to intensify once the Bianconeri secure the plusvalenze – at least €13m before June 30 – required to support summer spending.