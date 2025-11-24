In addition to the shameful slurs towards Dusan Vlahovic, Fiorentina fans also hurled abuse at Juventus winger Edon Zhegrova.

The two clubs share one of the most heated rivalries in Italian football. Sadly, the Tuscan supporters have a tendency to cross the line with despicable acts, like celebrating the death of 39 Juventus fans in the Heysel tragedy.

Saturday’s clash at the Artemio Franchi was hardly different, as it was marred by deplorable racial insults towards Vlahovic, who always receives a hostile reception from his former supporters.

Edon Zhegrova had a spat with Fiorentina fans

The Serbian striker complained to the referee on several occasions, and the stadium announcer warned the fans that the match would be stopped if the racial slur were heard again, as per the protocol adopted by the Serie A. However, no further action was taken afterwards.

Calciomercato reveals another incident that occurred during the same content, but instead went under the radar.

Edon Zhegrova (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

As the source explains, Zhegrova had an altercation with abusive Fiorentina fans while warming up under the stands during the second half.

The source reveals that insults were hurled at the Kosovar, but the source doesn’t reveal whether they had a racist nature. In either case, this provocation prompted a response from the player, who refused to stay quiet.

Luciano Spalletti put an end to the altercation

Interestingly, the report reveals that Luciano Spalletti intervened to put an end to the clash.

The Juventus manager came out of his technical area, reprimanding Zhegrova for his reaction with a piercing glare and a finger gesture.

The 66-year-old’s action earned him a round of applause from the Fiorentina fans, who were apparently amused by the scene.

It should be noted that the former Italy head coach is a native of Certaldo, a town in the province of Florence.