Juventus may have to do without Federico Gatti for the all-important Champions League fixture against Bodo/Glimt.

The Bianconeri will travel to Norway on Monday to take on their next European foes on Tuesday evening.

This is considered a must-win clash for the Old Lady, who has only picked up three points from the first four group stage matchdays. The Italians settled for draws against Borussia Dortmund, Villarreal and Sporting CP, while suffering an away defeat to Real Madrid.

Juventus preparing for a must-win Champions League match

Although Bodo/Glimt might sound like a relatively easy opponent on paper, they have been causing problems for some of Europe’s most esteemed clubs over the past few years, including Roma and Lazio.

It should be noted that the Scandinavians play on an infamously slippery synthetic pitch, making it a real nightmare for their visitors.

While it remains to be seen how Juventus will fare against the Norwegians, Gatti could be set to stay behind.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero), the 27-year-old has been struggling with the flu over the past few days.

Federico Gatti could miss Bodo/Glimt contest

The defender joined his teammates on the trip to Florence, but remained on the bench for the duration of the Serie A contest against Fiorentina, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The pink newspaper believes the final training session on Monday will shed some light on the player’s condition. If he were to show up in an improved state, he could receive a call-up. Otherwise, he would remain at Continassa.

Despite the recent returns of Lloyd Kelly and Juan Caba, Gatti’s absence would leave Luciano Spalletti with a depleted backline, as Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani remain on the sidelines.

Therefore, Teun Koopmeiners’ surprising experiment at the back could be prolonged.