Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti is set to ring the changes ahead of the crucial Champions League contest against Bodo/Glimt.

The Bianconeri already have their back against the wall, as we’ve already reached the midway point of the group stage, and they remain without a win.

However, their mission in Norway won’t be easy, as they’ll be playing on a synthetic pitch against a physically strong opponent.

Luciano Spalletti to introduce some tweaks in the Juventus team

On Saturday, Juventus registered their third straight draw across all competitions, as they shared the spoils with Fiorentina.

After the contest, Spalletti admitted that he intends to make some adjustments to the team, without specifying whether this will concern the personnel or the tactical shape.

Therefore, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) revealed three potential changes that we could witness against Bodo/Glimt.

The pink newspaper begins with a rather drastic switch from the current 3-4-2-1 into a four-man backline.

Spalletti has been teasing this change in the past few weeks, so it remains to be seen if he’s finally willing to pull the plug on Igor Tudor’s system and unveil his own formation. Juan Cabal’s return from injury could be essential for this tactical switch.

Spalletti will introduce a new attacking shape

The second potential change could concern the shape of the attack. In Florence, the manager opted for a rather reserved lineup, with Weston McKennie joining Kenan Yildiz and Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

However, the source believes that the 66-year-old will be seeking additional flair in the final third. Hence, one between Francisco Conceicao and Edon Zhegrova could get the nod, forming an attacking trio with the Serbian striker and the Turkish star.

Finally, the third suggested change also concerns the attack. GdS believes Spalletti could go for a more adventurous approach by fielding Yildiz behind two strikers, most likely Vlahovic and Lois Openda.

While changes seem inevitable at this stage, it remains to be seen which ones will be applied on Tuesday.