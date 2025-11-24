Juventus have decided what they want to do with their misfiring strikers, Jonathan David and Lois Openda, ahead of the January transfer window.

The Bianconeri opted to revamp their attacking department last summer. They began their transfer campaign by landing David on a free transfer. The Canadian was considered one of the most esteemed free agents on the market following his remarkable exploits at LOSC Lille.

As for Openda, he arrived as a fallback solution on deadline day when the club gave up on bringing Randal Kolo Muani back to Turin. However, the 25-year-old had impressed during his time at RB Leipzig and is also a regular feature with the Belgian national team.

Jonathan David & Lois Openda lost in Turin

While the two strikers arrived with much fanfare, they have only managed to score a single goal between them since the start of the season. David hasn’t netted since his debut against Parma back in August, while Openda hasn’t opened his account for the club in the first place.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

And yet, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) reveals that the Serie A giants have no intention to part ways with either one in the middle of the campaign.

As the source explains, the club’s CEO Damien Comolli believes such a move would devalue the players, so he would rather wait until the end of the season before deciding their fates.

Juventus set to keep David & Openda until June

In the meantime, Juventus are still hoping that David and Openda will turn the page in the coming weeks and months once they start adjusting to their new surroundings.

The two attackers have been dropped to the bench recently, with Luciano Spalletti making it clear that Dusan Vlahovic is his ultimate first choice for the centre-forward role.

In addition to the two struggling strikers, Juve’s other summer signings, Edon Zhegrova and Joao Mario, are also starved of playing time, putting Comolli’s summer business under great scrutiny.