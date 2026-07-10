Juventus are pursuing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as a priority summer target, with talks ongoing as the club works through the financial details of a potential deal, reports Football Italia.

The report, published by Football Italia editor Lorenzo Bettoni on July 9, confirms that Juventus are keen to strengthen between the posts ahead of the new season and have moved beyond initial scouting interest into active discussions around the economics of a move.

Goalkeeper Search Intensifies

The Bianconeri’s need for a top-level goalkeeper is well established at this point. Martinez, a World Cup winner with Argentina and one of the most decorated shot-stoppers in European football, represents the kind of ready-made, elite solution Juventus have been targeting.

Emiliano Martinez holds the Copa America trophy, celebrating Argentina’s win.

Aston Villa hold the leverage here. Martinez is contracted at Villa Park, meaning Juventus must find a fee and wage structure that satisfies all parties before talks can advance to a formal stage.

Broader Recruitment Picture

The goalkeeper pursuit is a clear statement of intent as Juventus work to build a stronger squad at Continassa ahead of the new campaign.

Whether the financial gap between Juventus and Aston Villa can be bridged will determine how quickly this story moves. If the economics prove unworkable, the club will need to pivot to alternatives – but for now, Martinez is the name at the top of the list.